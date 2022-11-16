The House From 'A Christmas Story' Is Up For Sale

If you want to own the "most natural, holiday-themed house" in the world, the home from the classic tale A Christmas Story is up for sale.

The Cleveland house, which is located at 3159 W. 11th street, won't be sold to the highest bidder, but instead someone who is the "right fit" to run the business and wants to own a piece of "nostalgic Americana," owner Brian Jones told 3News Cleveland. No price has been listed for the sale.

It's not just the Parker house that's for sale, but rather an entire campus of multiple properties including a museum, gift shop, the "Neighbor's House" and more spanning 1.3 acres. The Christmas Story campus is listed by Chad Whitmer at Hoff & Leigh.

The Ohio house is open to the public all year and offers overnight stays for diehard fans at both the main Christmas Story house and the Bumpus house. It's rated fourth for top attractions in Cleveland on Tripadvisor and says it has 75,000 visitors annually, as well as many more to the gift shop.

There's even a livestream of the house you can check out if you're feeling nostalgic for Ralphie and his family's antics, and a post of the original 2004 eBay ad selling the Ohio home for $99,900.

A sequel to the 1983 holiday favorite debuts on HBO Max on Nov. 17.