'The Gray Man' Will Become Netflix's Newest Cinematic Universe

Netflix's The Gray Man is getting a sequel and a spinoff, Netflix tweeted Tuesday. The star-studded action movie, released only last week, may be the beginning of Netflix's next cinematic universe, as the streaming platform tweeted: "The Gray Man Universe is expanding!"

Ryan Gosling, directors Joe and Anthony Russo and co-writer Stephen McFeely will be returning for the sequel, already in development. There is no title or release date yet.

The spinoff, also unnamed, will have Deadpool screenwriters Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese joining.

A Netflix original movie, The Gray Man was released on Friday, July 22, after an extensive social media promotion campaign. CNET called it "the best Netflix action movie yet" in our review.