'The Flash' Super Bowl Trailer Reveals Both Keaton and Affleck as Batman

The Flash was one of the breakout characters from DC's Justice League movies, but the newest trailer suggests he could be upstaged in his own movie. The trailer for The Flash, unveiled during the Super Bowl on Sunday, hints at what we can expect from the scarlet speedster's solo adventure, which features not one but two (or more) Batman stars.

"Tell me something. You can go anywhere. Another timeline. Another universe. So why do you want to stay and fight to save this one?" Michael Keaton's Batman asks in the trailer's opening.

"Because this is the world where my mom lives. I'm not gonna lose her again," Ezra Miller's Flash responds.

We then see Barry Allen meet another version of himself and pay a visit to Bruce Wayne's mansion. He speculates traveling back in time to "fix things," after completely breaking the universe, consulting with Ben Affleck's Batman for advice. We then see Michael Shannon's General Zod, who was killed in 2013's Man of Steel, preparing for battle.

Keaton's Batman then gets a big reveal, appearing in his bat cave, where he gets to utter the line: "I'm Batman." Sasha Calle Supergirl's is also introduced.

Kiersey Clemons will play Iris West. The solo Flash flick is directed by Andy Muschietti (one of the directors of horror hit It and its sequel), who has said the movie's influenced by the comic Flashpoint, which featured alternate timelines. That opens the door for alternate versions of the characters, which means Affleck's familiar Batman can be joined by Keaton once again donning the rubber batsuit from Tim Burton's Batman films.

The Flash premieres June 16.