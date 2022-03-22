The Best Sci-Fi Movies on Netflix

Netflix

The Netflix conveyor belt sometimes serves up a sci-fi gem. Find strange ideas, commentary on current issues and space for satire. Or simply settle in for the perfect popcorn movie that allows you to shut your brain off for a couple of hours.

Scroll down for our favorite sci-fi movies on Netflix.

Starship Troopers (1997) Tristar I love this movie.



A frequently misunderstood parody of jingoism, Starship Troopers has aged tremendously. On a surface level it's also a really fun, easy watch. Get stuck in.

Don't Look Up (2021) Video screenshot by Amanda Kooser/CNET Is this sci-fi? I think it's sci-fi.



It's sci-fi. End of discussion.



Don't Look Up is far from a perfect movie. It reeks of Hollywood faux-activism and it's too long and way too on the nose. But it still feels important and also... quite funny?



I think regardless of its flaws, Don't Look Up is a movie that has had a net positive on the world and it's worth watching.

Gattaca (1997) Sony Pictures Gattaca is a true science fiction movie, in that it wrestles with real scientific ideas and their potential impact on the human race. It's a film about eugenics, essentially, but also poses big questions about predestination, and how we can push back on determinism. Very cool, very interesting. A must watch.

Terminator 2 (1991) Tristar Terminator 2 isn't just a great sci-fi movie, it's arguably the greatest action movie ever made.



If you haven't seen this already, I don't know what to tell you. If you have seen it? Time to watch it again. Nothing beats T2. Nothing.

Stargate (1994) MGM It inspired a sprawling set of endless TV shows, but the original Stargate movie, released back in 1994, is still worth watching. It's campy and the effects have aged, but the nostalgia factor is unmatched.

Looper (2012) Looper is the movie that helped Rian Johnson get the Star Wars gig, which led to my personal favorite Star Wars movie ever, The Last Jedi.



But beyond that, Looper is just fantastic science fiction. It's bold with its time travel choices and is just an incredibly stylish movie. Watch it.

Blade Runner (1982) Is there a more critically revered science fiction movie than Blade Runner? If there is, I can't think of it. Maybe the original Alien or The Thing?



Either way, neither of them is currently on Netflix, so Blade Runner is probably the must watch sci-fi movie on the service.

I Am Mother (2019) Netflix An Australian-made sci-fi thriller starring Hilary Swank and Rose Byrne, I Am Mother tells the post-apocalyptic tale of Daughter, a character raised by Mother, a robot tasked with helping repopulate the Earth. Very tense, very strange, very good.

The Mitchells vs. the Machines (2021) Netflix The Mitchells vs. The Machines is one of the smartest, most accessible kids movies of the last few years. It's the sort of movie kids and parents can watch together and both have a blast.



I should know, my kids have made me watch this... eight times so far? Sweet.

The Colony (2021) Netflix I just watched The Colony recently. It's surprisingly good!



It follows a very familiar trope: Rich people returning to Earth years after abandoning it, to find it overrun by new, unknown threats. The Colony subverts some of these cliches, however, and has some surprisingly powerful things to say about the ways in which we dehumanize one another. Well worth giving a chance.

Okja (2017) Netflix Is Okja science fiction? Look it's a stretch, but it's a good movie. Just watch it anyway.

Synchronic (2019) Netflix At CNET, we love Synchronic so much we wrote an entire article just telling people they should watch it. We called it the most underrated sci-fi flick on Netflix, and we stand by it.



It's annoying, inconsistent and often makes zero sense, but it's also really great.