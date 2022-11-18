The Best New Christmas Movies to Watch in 2022

A host of new Christmas movies tumble out of the stocking each year. While most bring the Christmas cheer you're after, they're not all necessarily attention-holding tales.

Thankfully, a handful do fill the brief of new Christmas movie worth adding to your crowded watch list. Let's run through the best to come out of 2022.

The best new Christmas movies of 2022

Apple Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell make for an odd couple in this reimagining of -- you guessed it -- A Christmas Carol. Ferrell is the Ghost of Christmas Present, but instead of showing Reynolds' Scrooge the error of his ways, it's Present who must reexamine his own past, present and future. Expect big musical numbers and the hit of cheer you're after from this serviceable bite of Christmas confectionary. The flick will also have a limited run in theaters from Nov. 11.

YouTube/HBO Max Also known as A Christmas Story 3, this threequel comes a decade after the previous flick in the Parker family franchise. It all began in 1983 with classic holiday comedy A Christmas Story, following Ralphie reminiscing over his family Christmas. This followup, 30 years later and set in the mid-'70s, sees a grownup Ralphie return to his former home in Indiana, where his mother convinces him to rekindle a magical Christmas of old.

Disney Enterprises Inc. While it's not strictly a Christmas movie, Disenchanted is a no-brainer to watch over the silly season. It uses the genius idea of turning the pure and loving Giselle into an evil stepmother -- technically she became a stepmother in 2007's Enchanted. This sequel brings back Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden and Idina Menzel, and adds Maya Rudolph.

Universal Pictures Violent Night (Dec. 2 in theaters) Not all Christmas tales are bloodless. This black comedy action flick stars David Harbour as an action hero Santa Claus who steps in to save the day when a group of mercenaries attack a wealthy family's estate.