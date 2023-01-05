The Best Horror Movies on Prime Video

Want to try a new horror movie? A decent selection of classics and classics-in-waiting are available on Prime Video, from World War Z to 2021's Candyman. Dim the lights, grab the popcorn and let the nightmares begin.

These horror flicks are among the best Prime Video has to offer.

Universal Pictures The Black Phone (2022) A young protagonist must outsmart a sadistic serial killer in this tense new release. Young Finney is abducted and locked in a terrifying basement. One of the spare tools at his disposal is a disconnected phone that seems to be of little use. Or is it? Ethan Hawke stars as the masked murderer in this creepy horror crowd-pleaser.

Paramount Pictures World War Z (2013) World War Z explored the ramifications of a worldwide disease all the way back in 2013, but in this case the affliction turned sufferers into mindless zombies. Starring Brad Pitt as a former United Nations investigator Gerry Lane, the film follows the spread and potential cure of this widespread zombie plague.

Universal Candyman (2021) Jordan Peele and Nia DaCosta are at the helm of this gripping slasher. A sequel to the 1992 film of the same name, Candyman tackles issues such as gentrification and police brutality. Prepare for blood, swarming bees and people making the unfortunate decision to recite Candyman's name in front of a mirror.

Amazon Suspiria (2018) If you like your horror films interspersed with a bit of contemporary dance (and who wouldn't!) then Suspiria is definitely the one for you. It tells the story of a supernatural dance academy run by a coven of witches and features themes like motherhood, guilt and abuse of power. An homage to the original 1977 film, Suspiria stars Dakota Johnson and Tilda Swinton.

Paramount Pictures A Quiet Place Part II (2021) The sequel to John Krasinski's runaway hit, A Quiet Place Part II revisits the Abbott family as they're forced to leave their home and travel into the unknown. With a brand new baby in tow, the journey is perilous and tense, as younger members of the family have to step up and take the lead.

Lionsgate Films Open Water (2003) If it sends a shiver down your spine to imagine being stranded in the middle of the ocean at the mercy of whatever unseen creatures lie below, you should check out the survival horror thriller Open Water. A day of scuba diving plunges a couple into a horrifying situation: Their tour boat accidentally leaves them behind in the middle of the sea. The harrowing film only spans 80 minutes and is loosely inspired by the real disappearance of two divers. Open Water is available to stream with ads on Amazon Freevee.

Amazon Prime Coherence (2014) Coherence is a huge favorite here at CNET and it's a terrifying watch. Not necessarily in the traditional, gory, horrific sense but more in terms of the concepts. It's a multiverse movie released before multiverses were cool and it's not what you expect. Coherence is the kind of movie you'll finish and immediately rewatch to try and rewire your brain. It's a fantastic achievement. A must watch.