The Best Horror Movies on HBO Max

Dim the lights and set up some spooky candles -- it's time to summon a terrifying horror flick on HBO Max. The Warner Bros. streamer hosts a bunch of worthwhile scary movies. That includes instantly recognizable classics like The Shining and A Nightmare on Elm Street, and some newer entries to the genre, like 2020's Vince Vaughn-led slasher Freaky.

Here are the tales you should make time for on HBO Max. All these films received generally favorable reviews or better, according to Metacritic.

Warner Bros. A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) You can't go wrong with A Nightmare on Elm Street. The iconic '80s slasher from Wes Craven is streaming on HBO Max along with most of its sequels, so a marathon may be in order. The first film follows teenager Nancy Thompson and her friends who begin to dream about the same man -- a disfigured, sweater-wearing villain who wields blades on one hand. Get your binge on, and good luck trying to sleep tonight.

Screenshot by CNET The Night House (2020) Love psychological horror movies? Wait till this flick comes knocking. The Night House homes in on a woman (Rebecca Hall) who's grieving after the death of her husband. As she uncovers a dark mystery, she begins to question what she thought she knew about her marriage. This haunting movie is a standout in HBO Max's horror portfolio.

Lionsgate American Psycho (2000) In case you haven't yet been introduced to well-groomed investment banker Patrick Bateman, it's time to pull out your business card and get acquainted. Elements of dark comedy, thriller and horror are on display in this film, a satire of late '80s excess that stars Christian Bale as a wealthy young professional with murderous hobbies. Tune in for blood-splattered scenes and a committed performance from Bale.

Brooke Palmer It (2017) When this adaptation of the classic Stephen King novel hit theaters in 2017, it had moviegoers like me looking twice at storm drains and dreading red balloons. With a cast of intrepid kids and a lot of heart, it makes a compelling case for more supernatural coming-of-age stories. And a strong case against clowns.

Fox Searchlight Pictures 28 Days Later (2002) In 28 Days Later, protagonist Jim (a pre-Peaky Blinders Cillian Murphy) wakes up from a coma to find the world has gone through a horrifying shake-up. It's similar to the beginning of another post-apocalyptic tale, The Walking Dead, except instead of a reality that involves slow-moving zombies, this flick features virus-infected humans that are fast and filled with rage. Yeah, Rick Grimes had it easy. Directed by Danny Boyle (Trainspotting, Slumdog Millionaire), this tense horror film is essential viewing.

Libra Films Eraserhead (1977) David Lynch's first feature-length film will make you feel like you're in a bizzare nightmare. The 90-minute black-and-white horror flick is packed with odd sounds and imagery, and the result is incredibly eerie. Don't even get me started on the main character's freakish, otherworldly-looking "baby" (that is oddly still kind of cute?). There are messages about men and parenthood here, but setting aside the bigger picture, Eraserhead's surreal world is absolutely worth a visit.

Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET Night of the Living Dead (1968) George Romero's first horror film is an easy recommendation. A group of survivors take refuge in a house while members of the undead swarm outside. The influential flick is often regarded as the first modern zombie movie, and while it may not serve up Freddy Krueger-level frights, you'll be drawn in by the characters at the center of its story. You're going to want to leave the door open for this one (but in the case of an actual apocalypse, keep it very, very shut).