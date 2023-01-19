The Best Horror Movies on Prime Video to Watch Right Now

Trying to stay on top of Prime Video's scary-movie offerings? Last month, the streaming service added Nanny, an original psychological horror flick, and The Black Phone, a crowd-pleasing movie that I went to see (and thoroughly enjoyed) in theaters over the summer.

Below you'll find those and other great horror movies to spend some creepy time with. Dim the lights, grab the popcorn and let the nightmares begin.

Amazon Studios Nanny (2022) Nanny is an increasingly unnerving movie about a mother working in the US and separated from her son in Senegal, whom she hopes will soon join her. The powerful, chilling, 97-minute film -- led by a captivating Anna Diop -- takes viewers though her difficult, haunting wait.

Paramount Pictures World War Z (2013) World War Z explored the ramifications of a worldwide disease all the way back in 2013, but in this case the affliction turned sufferers into mindless zombies. Starring Brad Pitt as a former United Nations investigator Gerry Lane, the film follows the spread and potential cure of this widespread zombie plague.

Universal Pictures The Black Phone (2022) In this tense new release, a cute kid is abducted and locked away by a sadistic killer played by Ethan Hawke. One of the spare objects at his disposal is a disconnected phone that seems to be of little use. Or is it? Tune in to see a young protagonist attempt to outsmart a murderer.

Universal Candyman (2021) Jordan Peele and Nia DaCosta are at the helm of this gripping slasher. A sequel to the 1992 film of the same name, Candyman tackles issues such as gentrification and police brutality. Prepare for blood, swarming bees and people making the unfortunate decision to recite Candyman's name in front of a mirror.

Amazon Suspiria (2018) If you like your horror films interspersed with a bit of contemporary dance (and who wouldn't!) then Suspiria is definitely the one for you. It tells the story of a supernatural dance academy run by a coven of witches and features themes like motherhood, guilt and abuse of power. An homage to the original 1977 film, Suspiria stars Dakota Johnson and Tilda Swinton.

Paramount Pictures A Quiet Place Part II (2021) The sequel to John Krasinski's runaway hit, A Quiet Place Part II revisits the Abbott family as they're forced to leave their home and travel into the unknown. With a brand new baby in tow, the journey is perilous and tense, as younger members of the family have to step up and take the lead.

Amazon Prime Coherence (2014) Coherence is a huge favorite here at CNET and it's a terrifying watch. Not necessarily in the traditional, gory, horrific sense but more in terms of the concepts. It's a multiverse movie released before multiverses were cool and it's not what you expect. Coherence is the kind of movie you'll finish and immediately rewatch to try and rewire your brain. It's a fantastic achievement. A must watch.