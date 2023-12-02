The Best Horror Movies on Prime Video to Watch Right Now

Prime Video has a lot to offer horror fans, including recent releases like Smile, M3GAN and Knock at the Cabin. While it's going to start showing ads next year, you can still enjoy your spooky content without ad interruptions for now.

Here are some highly rated horror flicks to satisfy your cravings. Dim the lights, grab the popcorn and let the nightmares begin.

Well Go USA Entertainment Better Watch Out (2016) Want to elevate your holiday with a little horror? Better Watch Out is a home invasion flick set during the festive season. Olivia DeJonge plays a babysitter, Ashley, who's in for a less-than-cheery night on the job.

Csaba Aknay/A24 Midsommar (2019) Horrors take place in broad daylight in this haunting film from Ari Aster. Set at a midsummer festival in a remote Swedish village, Midsommar has plenty of disturbing surprises in store for its unsuspecting guests. Prepare for some shocking scenes and a gripping performance from Florence Pugh.

Universal Nope (2022) That's right, Jordan Peele's third film is now streaming on Prime Video. The sci-fi horror movie stars Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer as siblings who run a horse ranch in Southern California. They learn something large and mysterious is occupying the sky, leading to a quest to capture it on camera.

Universal M3GAN (2022) M3GAN the killer doll gained attention earlier this year for her unnatural dance moves, and now you can watch the rest of her story. In the movie, she's given to a young girl as a companion, but things don't work out as planned.

A24 X (2022) Mia Goth stars in this slasher that's part of a trilogy of films -- there's also Pearl, a prequel, and MaXXXine, a yet-to-be-released sequel. The cast of X also includes Brittany Snow, Kid Cudi and Wednesday's Jenna Ortega.

Totally Killer (2023) Want to revisit the 80s? Kiernan Shipka time-travels to the decade and takes on a killer in this new Prime Video slasher comedy. Randall Park and Julie Bowen also make appearances.

Universal Knock at the Cabin (2023) M. Night Shyamalan's Knock at the Cabin is based on the novel The Cabin at the End of the World by Paul G. Tremblay. A family is vacationing at a remote cabin when a band of strangers shows up with an impossible demand: The three cabin-dwellers must choose to save humanity or their family.

Paramount Pictures, Paramount Plus Smile (2022) An unnatural grin can be utterly terrifying. This recent release takes full advantage of that. Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon, actor and daughter of Kevin Bacon) goes on a horrific journey after she witnesses a traumatic incident involving a patient.

Universal Candyman (2021) Jordan Peele and Nia DaCosta are at the helm of this gripping slasher. A sequel to the 1992 film of the same name, Candyman tackles issues such as gentrification and police brutality. Prepare for blood, swarming bees and people making the unfortunate decision to recite Candyman's name in front of a mirror.

Paramount Pictures A Quiet Place Part II (2020) The sequel to John Krasinski's runaway hit, A Quiet Place Part II revisits the Abbott family as they're forced to leave their home and travel into the unknown. With a brand new baby in tow, the journey is perilous and tense, as younger members of the family have to step up and take the lead.

Amazon Studios Nanny (2022) Nanny is an increasingly unnerving movie about a mother working in the US and separated from her son in Senegal, whom she hopes will soon join her. The powerful, chilling film -- led by a captivating Anna Diop -- takes viewers through her difficult, haunting wait.

Amazon Suspiria (2018) If you like your horror films interspersed with a bit of contemporary dance (and who wouldn't!) then Suspiria is definitely the one for you. It tells the story of a supernatural dance academy run by a coven of witches and features themes like motherhood, guilt and abuse of power. An homage to the original 1977 film, Suspiria stars Dakota Johnson and Tilda Swinton.

Amazon Prime Coherence (2014) Coherence is a huge favorite here at CNET and it's a terrifying watch. Not necessarily in the traditional, gory, horrific sense but more in terms of the concepts. It's a multiverse movie released before multiverses were cool and it's not what you expect. Coherence is the kind of movie you'll finish and immediately rewatch to try and rewire your brain. It's a fantastic achievement. A must watch.