The Best Horror Movies on HBO Max

If you're a fan of frights or a sucker for scares, let this list lead you toward your next favorite horror flick on HBO Max. The Warner Bros. streamer hosts a bunch of imaginative, spine-chilling movies that are worth spending a creepy evening with. That includes instantly recognizable classics like The Shining and A Nightmare On Elm Street, and some newer entries to the genre, like 2020's Vince Vaughn-led slasher Freaky.

Here are the tales you should make time for on HBO Max. All of these films received generally favorable reviews or better, according to Metacritic.

It (2017) Brooke Palmer When this adaptation of the classic Stephen King novel hit theaters in 2017, it had moviegoers like me looking twice at storm drains and dreading red balloons. With a cast of intrepid kids and a lot of heart, it makes a compelling case for more supernatural coming-of-age stories. And a strong case against clowns.

American Psycho (2000) Lionsgate In case you haven't yet been introduced to well-groomed investment banker Patrick Bateman, it's time to pull out your business card and get acquainted. Elements of dark comedy, thriller and horror are on display in this film, a satire of late '80s excess that stars Christian Bale as a wealthy young professional with murderous hobbies. Tune in for blood-splattered scenes and a committed performance from Bale.

28 Days Later (2002) Fox Searchlight Pictures In 28 Days Later, protagonist Jim (a pre-Peaky Blinders Cillian Murphy) wakes up from a coma to find the world has gone through a horrifying shake-up. It's similar to the beginning of another post-apocalyptic tale, The Walking Dead, except instead of a reality that involves slow-moving zombies, this flick features virus-infected humans that are fast and filled with rage. Yeah, Rick Grimes had it easy. Directed by Danny Boyle (Trainspotting, Slumdog Millionaire), this tense horror film is essential watching.

Eraserhead (1977) Libra Films David Lynch's first feature-length film will make you feel like you're in a bizzare nightmare. The 90-minute black-and-white horror flick is packed with odd sounds and imagery, and the result is incredibly eerie. Don't even get me started on the main character's freakish, otherworldly-looking "baby" (that is oddly still kind of cute?). There are messages about men and parenthood here, but setting aside the bigger picture, Eraserhead's surreal world is absolutely worth a visit.