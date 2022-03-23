The Best Fantasy TV Shows on Prime Video

If you're fiending for a good fantasy TV series to keep you occupied for hours, look no further than Amazon Prime Video. From witches and magic through to devils and superheroes, there's a little something for every fantasy lover -- and yes, there's a good chance it'll have you wanting to take up sword fighting classes or archery lessons by the end.

Next time you're in the mood for a bit of fantasy fun, check out one of the titles below!

The Wheel of Time (2021—) Amazon Prime Based on the books by Robert Jordan, The Wheel of Time is an epic fantasy series starring Rosamund Pike as Moiraine Damodred. The powerful sorceress (called an Aes Sedai) is tasked with finding the Dragon -- a Chosen One destined to defeat the embodiment of evil and save their world from complete annihilation. With 14 books in the series, we anticipate a lot of Wheel of Time content coming your way.

Good Omens (2019-2022) Chris Raphael If you're into sassy immortals, a hint of comedy and a whole lot of banter between Michael Sheen and David Tennant, Good Omens is the show for you. Featuring angels, demons, witches and a literal Antichrist, Good Omens is a stellar adaptation of Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett's 1990 novel which will have you saying, "just one more episode" every time the credits roll.

Carnival Row (2019—) Jan Thijs Carnival Row tells the story of mythological beings that are forced to hide in plain sight, blending fae with humans in a tense, murderous environment. Starring Orlando Bloom as a half-fae inspector, the show uncovers a twisted conspiracy that could change the very face of the city. If nothing else, it's worth it just to hear all the funky fae names.

The Legend of Vox Machina (2022—) Prime Video Based on the hugely popular web series Critical Role, The Legend of Vox Machina is an animated adult fantasy that takes an illustrious group of adventurers across the fictional lands of Exandria. Featuring the voice talents of all the original web series players, The Legend of Vox Machina is a must-watch for D&D lovers and newcomers alike.

The Boys (2019—) Amazon The Boys is... Well, it's not the type of superhero fare we've come to expect. All the wholesome, earnest superhero schtick goes right out the window with this gritty, dark and gory depiction of what the world would be like if some of the heroes were also just really, really bad people. It's funny, intense and full of twists -- but definitely not one for the faint-hearted.

Lore (2017-2018) Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET Adapted from Aaron Mahnke's spooky podcast, Lore is a horror/fantasy anthology series that will have you double checking the dark corners of the room before going to bed. Each episode explores a different folktale or mystery, with everything from murderers and werewolves through to cursed dolls and haunted houses. Watch with the lights on.