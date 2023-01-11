The Best Fantasy Movies on Prime Video You Can Watch Right Now

Prime Video doesn't have a huge amount of fantasy movies, but it does have arguably the biggest name in the genre, Lord of the Rings.

And there are some stone-cold classics on there too, from sci-fi weirdness to sword 'n' sorcery. Whether you're looking for a brand new release or a classic from the vault, there's something for everyone.

Check out some of the best fantasy movies below!

Universal Pictures The Northman (2022) The Northman isn't strictly a fantasy, but it has the scope of a fantasy epic. Amleth (Alexander Skarsgård), a Viking warrior prince, sets out on a quest to avenge the murder of his father. With Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor-Joy and Ethan Hawke among the cast, The Northman is a tour de force to marvel at from The Lighthouse director Robert Eggers.

New Line The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001) It's Lord of the Rings. It's the best. If you haven't watched it, time to watch it. The end.



All three of Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings movies are currently on Prime Video. Must watch stuff, all of it.



Just don't bother with The Hobbit movies!

Mark Pokorny The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012) While it was a letdown after the majesty of The Lord of the Rings, The Hobbit still brings an outstanding performance from Martin Freeman as Bilbo Baggins. Six years before the events of The Lord of the Rings, Bilbo is convinced by Gandalf (Ian McKellen) to accompany 13 dwarves on a quest to reclaim the Lonely Mountain from the dragon Smaug (voiced by Benedict Cumberbatch).

Paramount Love and Monsters (2020) This is one of those titles that really does what it says on the tin. Is there love? Yep. Are there monsters? You betcha. Love and Monsters was an underrated release that showcases Dylan O'Brien as a young man trying to reconnect with his high school girlfriend... after the end of the world, with a bunch of monsters between them.

Amazon Prime Video Cinderella (2021) Starring Camila Cabello (and yes, James Corden as a giant rat), this Cinderella adaptation is a jukebox musical that is surprisingly enjoyable once you get past how in-your-face it is. It's a light-hearted time with a feisty Cinderella calling the shots.

Momentum Pictures Dorian Gray (2009) Adapted from Oscar Wilde's classic novel The Picture of Dorian Gray, this 2009 film tells the story of Dorian Gray (Ben Barnes) and the portrait he keeps hidden away, which becomes older and more tainted while he lives on in eternal youth. The film also stars Colin Firth as Lord Henry Wotton.