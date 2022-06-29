The Best Comedies on Netflix You Absolutely Need to Watch

Looking for a good comedy on Netflix? It can be tricky.

That's why we've decided to make this list. We'll endeavour to keep this as up to date as possible!

Let's get started.

The best comedies on Netflix

Getty Images Anchorman Anchorman might be one of the most influential comedies of all time. Parts of it haven't necessarily aged well, but that's true of comedy as a genre. What remains is probably Will Ferrell's most iconic performance ever. In fact, everyone rules in this movie. Just an incredible suite of comic actors working at the peak of their powers.

Universal Happy Gilmore Happy Gilmore is Adam Sandler's funniest movie. Easily. It's the ultimate stoner movie, just a collection of iconic sequences. The intro scene is the best, Sandler beating up the clown statue at the mini golf is the best, Sandler being beat up by Bob Barker is also the best. Also -- Shooter McGavin is the greatest comedy villain of all time. It's not even close.

New Line Dumb and Dumber Dumb and Dumber is just one of those movies. It's peak goofball Carrey and peak Farrelly brothers back when the Farrelly brothers were relevant. Like all comedies from that era, it's aged terribly, the jokes are ridiculously offensive and weird. But come on man... it's Dumb and Dumber.

Doane Gregory/Netflix The Adam Project (2022) Personally, I'm well over Ryan Reynolds and his schtick, but if you're looking for a people-pleasing comedy action flick, you could do way worse than The Adam Project.

Video screenshot by Amanda Kooser/CNET Don't Look Up (2021) Despite the fact this movie is tremendously flawed, I've got Don't Look Up in both my best sci-fi movies and now my best comedies list. The movie is patronizing and way too on-the-nose, but it feels important and is undoubtedly a net benefit, particularly for scientists continually bumping their heads against the wall trying to communicate the impact of climate change.



It's also pretty funny. Leonardo DiCaprio is great, as is Jennifer Lawrence. It also features a great cameo from Timothée Chalamet.

Sony The Other Guys A buddy cop comedy directed by Adam McKay of Anchorman fame, The Other Guys is super entertaining and takes full advantage of great chemistry between Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg.

Paddington Is Paddington a comedy? I think so. Either way it's a light hearted movie packed with good vibes. The original isn't quite the masterpiece Paddington 2 is, but it's still a fantastic, must-see movie.

Netflix The Mitchells vs. the Machines (2021) The Mitchells vs. the Machines is seriously one of the funniest and most authentic animated movies of the last couple of years. Starring a family of misfits on a road trip during a robot apocalypse, it's consistently sharp, funny and perfect for a family movie night. Everyone will love it.

Universal Pictures Forgetting Sarah Marshall I love this movie. To this day it's one of my favorite comedies ever.



Forgetting Sarah Marshall is a movie about break ups. It's also a movie about masculinity and puppet rock-operas centred around Dracula.



Honestly, just one of the best and most unique comedies ever made. Maybe a little too long, but we'll forgive that.