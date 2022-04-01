The Best Comedies on Netflix

Trying to find a half decent comedy on Netflix? You're welcome.

These are, at time of writing, some of our favorite comedies currently available to watch on Netflix. It's a mix of old classics with brand new releases you need to check out.

Alright, let's get started.

The Mitchells vs. the Machines (2021) Netflix The Mitchells vs. the Machines is seriously one of the funniest and most authentic animated movies of the last couple of years. Starring a family of misfits on a road trip during a robot apocalypse, it's consistently sharp, funny and perfect for a family movie night. Everyone will love it.

Zoolander (2001) Paramount Pictures Comedy movies don't come better than Zoolander. Unlike most comedies, it feels timeless. It has the most memorable moments, the best lines, the weirdest performances. The whole movies is just flat out perfect. It might be one of the best pure comedies ever made.

Don't Look Up (2021) Video screenshot by Amanda Kooser/CNET Despite the fact this movie is tremendously flawed, I've got Don't Look Up in both my best sci-fi movies and now my best comedies list. The movie is patronizing and way too on-the-nose, but it feels important and is undoubtedly a net benefit, particularly for scientists continually bumping their heads against the wall trying to communicate the impact of climate change.



It's also pretty funny. Leonardo DiCaprio is great, as is Jennifer Lawrence. It also features a great cameo from Timothée Chalamet.

Monty Python's Life of Brian (1979) Netflix Alright, now we're talking. The Life of Brian is, for me, the best of the Monty Python movies, with The Holy Grail coming in a close second. Both are actually currently available on Netflix, so you should really watch both.

The Adam Project (2022) Doane Gregory/Netflix Personally, I'm well over Ryan Reynolds and his schtick, but if you're looking for a people-pleasing comedy action flick, you could do way worse than The Adam Project.

The Other Guys Sony A buddy cup comedy directed by Adam McKay of Anchorman fame, The Other Guys is super entertaining and takes full advantage of great chemistry between Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg.

Paddington Is Paddington a comedy? I think so. Either way it's a light hearted movie packed with good vibes. The original isn't quite the masterpiece Paddington 2 is, but it's still a fantastic, must-see movie.