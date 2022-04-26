'The Batman' Is Getting a Sequel With Robert Pattinson

The news many have been waiting for is officially here. A sequel to The Batman is on its way, with Robert Pattinson returning to play the caped crusader.

The announcement came out of Warner Bros. Tuesday presentation at CinemaCon (via Variety), an annual trade show for theater owners. It was also confirmed that director Matt Reeves will return to take on the next chapter.

The latest Batman movie hit huge numbers at the box office, earning $100 million in its opening weekend -- only the second pandemic era movie to do so. The flick is currently the highest grossing movie of the year, having raked in $759 million to date at the global box office.

The grim take on Batman scored well with audiences and critics -- in his review, CNET's Richard Trenholm called it "a gripping and nerve-shredding Bat-thriller."

CinemaCon brought a few other exciting announcements, including a new Spider-Man spinoff movie and Venom 3.