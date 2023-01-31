Irish tragicomedy The Banshees of Inisherin is one of the movies up for best picture at the 2023 Oscars.
Set on a remote island off the coast of Ireland in the 1920s, the film captures a sudden rift between two lifelong friends, and everything that follows. With nine total nominations, it's tied with World War I drama All Quiet on the Western Front for the second-highest number of Oscar noms. Multiverse movie Everything Everywhere All at Once nabbed the most noms with 11.
See how to watch Banshees and more Oscar nominees below. Watch them before the 2023 Oscars ceremony airs on March 12.
On HBO Max
The Banshees of Inisherin is written and directed by Martin McDonagh and stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson (both also appeared in McDonagh's debut film, In Bruges). Be warned: In addition to supplying genuine laughs, this movie goes to some surprisingly dark places.
Nominations
- Best picture
- Best directing
- Best actor
- Best supporting actor (2 nominations)
- Best supporting actress
- Best original screenplay
- Best film editing
- Best original score
It's a big-screen spectacle that explores the life and music of Elvis Presley. Austin Butler and Tom Hanks star.
Nominations
- Best picture
- Best actor
- Best cinematography
- Best film editing
- Best production design
- Best costume design
- Best makeup and hairstyling
- Best sound
The Batman (3 nominations)
When a killer targets Gotham City's elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends Batman on an investigation into the underworld. Robert Pattinson stars.
Nominations
- Best visual effects
- Best makeup and hairstyling
- Best sound
On Netflix
It tells the gripping story of a young German soldier on the Western Front during WWI. It's based on the book of the same name by Erich Maria Remarque.
Nominations
- Best picture
- Best adapted screenplay
- Best cinematography
- Best international feature film
- Best production design
- Best visual effects
- Best makeup and hairstyling
- Best original score
- Best sound
Detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of suspects in the sequel to Knives Out. Daniel Craig stars.
Nomination
- Best adapted screenplay
It reimagines the life of Marilyn Monroe, exploring the split between her public and private selves. Ana de Armas stars.
Nomination
- Best actress
On Paramount Plus
Maverick, one of the Navy's top aviators, finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates. It culminates in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it. Tom Cruise stars.
Nominations
- Best picture
- Best adapted screenplay
- Best film editing
- Best original song
- Best visual effects
- Best sound
On Disney Plus
Queen Ramonda, Shuri and others fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. Angela Basset, Letitia Wright and Lupita Nyong'o star.
Nominations
- Best supporting actress
- Best original song
- Best visual effects
- Best costume design
- Best makeup and hairstyling
On Peacock
Lydia Tár is widely revered as an icon in the music world until her life begins to unravel. Cate Blanchett stars.
Nominations
- Best picture
- Best directing
- Best actress
- Best original screenplay
- Best cinematography
- Best film editing
On Showtime
It's a hilarious and big-hearted sci-fi action adventure about an exhausted Chinese American woman who can't seem to finish her taxes. Michelle Yeoh stars.
Nominations
- Best picture
- Best directing
- Best actress
- Best supporting actor
- Best supporting actress (2 nominations)
- Best original screenplay
- Best film editing
- Best original song
- Best costume design
- Best original score
Available for purchase or rental
It's a coming-of-age story about a young man uncovering a shattering family secret and the power of film and imagination to help us see the truth about ourselves and each other. Steven Spielberg directs.
You can buy The Fabelmans for $20 at services including Amazon, Vudu and iTunes.
Nominations
- Best picture
- Best directing
- Best actress
- Best supporting actor
- Best original screenplay
- Best production design
- Best original score
A celebrity model couple are invited on a luxury cruise for the uber-rich. It ends catastrophically, leaving the survivors stranded on a desert island and fighting for survival.
You can rent Triangle of Sadness for $6 at services including Amazon, Vudu and iTunes. You can buy the film for $8 at Amazon and iTunes.
Nominations
- Best picture
- Best directing
- Best original screenplay
Only in theaters
It's set more than a decade after the events of the first Avatar movie and begins to tell the story of the Sully family. James Cameron directs.
You can watch it in theaters.
Nominations:
- Best picture
- Best production design
- Best visual effects
- Best sound
It follows a group of women in an isolated religious colony as they struggle to reconcile their faith with a series of sexual assaults committed by the colony's men. It's based on the book of the same name by Miriam Toews.
You can watch it in theaters.
Nominations:
- Best picture
- Best adapted screenplay
A reclusive English teacher attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter. Brendan Fraser stars.
You can watch it in theaters.
Nominations
- Best actor
- Best supporting actress
- Best makeup and hairstyling