The Absolute Funniest Comedies on Netflix

It always seems impossible to find a good comedy on Netflix when you need one. That's precisely why this list now exists. You're welcome.

These are, at time of writing, some of our favorite comedies currently available to watch on Netflix. It's a mix of old classics with brand new releases you need to check out.

Alright, let's get started.

The Mitchells vs. the Machines (2021) Netflix The Mitchells vs. the Machines is seriously one of the funniest and most authentic animated movies of the last couple of years. Starring a family of misfits on a road trip during a robot apocalypse, it's consistently sharp, funny and perfect for a family movie night. Everyone will love it.

Zoolander (2001) Paramount Pictures Comedy movies don't come better than Zoolander. Unlike most comedies, it feels timeless. It has the most memorable moments, the best lines, the weirdest performances. The whole movies is just flat out perfect. It might be one of the best pure comedies ever made.

Don't Look Up (2021) Video screenshot by Amanda Kooser/CNET Despite the fact this movie is tremendously flawed, I've got Don't Look Up in both my best sci-fi movies and now my best comedies list. The movie is patronizing and way too on-the-nose, but it feels important and is undoubtedly a net benefit, particularly for scientists continually bumping their heads against the wall trying to communicate the impact of climate change.



It's also pretty funny. Leonardo DiCaprio is great, as is Jennifer Lawrence. It also features a great cameo from Timothée Chalamet.

Monty Python's Life of Brian (1979) Netflix Alright, now we're talking. The Life of Brian is, for me, the best of the Monty Python movies, with The Holy Grail coming in a close second. Both are actually currently available on Netflix, so you should really watch both.

The Adam Project (2022) Doane Gregory/Netflix Personally, I'm well over Ryan Reynolds and his schtick, but if you're looking for a people-pleasing comedy action flick, you could do way worse than The Adam Project.

I Love You, Man (2009) Paramount For my money, I Love You, Man is one of the most underrated comedies ever. Effortlessly charming and funny, it's a movie that essentially mirrors the romantic comedy structure, but it's about buddies! Man buddies!



It also benefits from two very wholesome performances from Paul Rudd and Jason Segel. I love you, movie!

Nacho Libre (2006) Paramount This movie reviewed terribly when it was first released back in 2006. But these people are wrong.



Nacho Libre is overlong, and its off-kilter humor doesn't always hit, but when it works, it really, really works. Following Jack Black in his quest to become a luchador pro wrestler, this movie is packed with some of the most strangely hilarious moments I've ever seen in a comedy.

Caddyshack (1980) Warner Bros. Caddyshack is over 40 years old now, and I'm not gonna pretend that it has aged well because it hasn't.



Still, this is a legendary comedy classic, and you owe it to yourself to watch it, particularly for Rodney Dangerfield, who is just swinging for the fences here.

The Hangover (2009) Frank Masi Comedies do age the worst and The Hangover feels like it was made a million years ago, but it still absolutely rules. It's probably one of the most influential comedies of the 21st century. Zach Galifianakis is the real star here, but the whole cast delivers.