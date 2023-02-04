The Absolute Best Sci-Fi TV Shows on HBO Max

It's too late. Westworld isn't on HBO Max anymore. (It's heading to Roku and Tubi.) That's either bad or indifferent news, depending on how you feel about that season 4 finale.

So what can you watch following the HBO Max cost-cutting TV show and movie cull of 2022? Thankfully, there are still a few decent options. The only one you absolutely need to watch is Station Eleven. If you gave up after the first couple of episodes, no excuses. Try it again.

Here are the best sci-fi TV shows on HBO Max as of Feb. 4.

Warner Bros./YouTube/CNET Screenshot Fringe (2008-2013) If a proper binge is what you're after, five seasons of this sci-fi procedural starring The Last of Us' Anna Torv are ready and waiting. The Fringe Division is a team of agents tasked with investigating unexplained phenomena, including parallel universes and alternate timelines. After a middling first season, Fringe found its way, so stick with it for the inventive ideas and a moving emotional core.

HBO Max/YouTube screenshot GARCIA! (2022) This action-adventure out of Spain is big, silly fun. The titular Garcia (Francisco Ortiz) is a classic endearing action hero with the twist that he was reanimated from a cryogenic frozen sleep. Originally from the '60s, Garcia must navigate modern-day Madrid -- where oat milk coffees are also a thing -- amid engaging in all the espionage antics.

Warner Bros./YouTube/CNET Screenshot Person of Interest (2011-2016) This sci-fi crime drama, created by Jonathan Nolan, has carved its place into the best sci-fi TV shows of all time plaque. The series centers on a piece of Precog-esque technology used by the government to predict terrorist attacks. The machine can also warn of smaller, yet still deadly crimes, and a splinter team of underground investigators set out to help related persons of interest. Dealing with tricky questions such as the concept of "the greater good," Person of Interest is a fascinating, spectacular and complete espionage procedural.

Warner Bros. Television Babylon 5 (1993-1998) An influential legacy show, Babylon 5 might have dated edges nowadays, but it would be blasphemy to overlook it on this list. The basic premise sees a group of humans and alien species working together on the Babylon 5 space station as Earth carves its place in the galactic community. Political intrigue, character studies and the threat of war ensue.

Liane Hentscher/HBO The Last of Us (2023—) Does The Last of Us count as a sci-fi show? Why not. It's that good; you should be watching it regardless. Pedro Pascal stars as Joel, a man navigating horrendous loss amid a zombie apocalypse. A scene-stealing Bella Ramsey stars as hilariously foul-mouthed teen Ellie, who might have the key to survival. Trust HBO to make this faithful-where-necessary video game adaptation the best ever.

ABC Television Pushing Daisies (2007-2009) This gem of a comedy-drama wisely taps the charms of Lee Pace, who stars as Ned, an oddball pie-maker with the ability to bring the dead back to life. This Tim Burton-esque show sees Ned use his abilities to help solve sometimes grotesque murders without sacrificing fairy tale eccentricity. A unique, critically acclaimed series that deserves a rewatch.

TNT/YouTube/CNET Screenshot Falling Skies (2011-2015) Boasting executive producer Steven Spielberg, this post-apocalyptic sci-fi brings family drama to alien invasions. Falling Skies centers on a band of survivors who plan to fight back after a global invasion by extraterrestrials. Five seasons introduce multiple alien races, space travel and a satisfying final standoff.

HBO Years and Years (2019) If you were blown away by Russell T. Davies' It's a Sin, Years and Years is a must-watch. The ambitious sci-fi series spans 15 years, jumping ahead each episode to capture the ups and downs of the eclectic Lyons family. From technological developments to jaw-dropping life upheavals, the Lyons go through the ringer without ever relinquishing a heartwarming sense of humor.

Photograph by Ian Watson/HBO Max Station Eleven (2021) Believe any hype you hear about Station Eleven. One of the best shows of 2021, the meditative dystopian thriller (the latter descriptor can only be applied to certain episodes) is prestige TV that whisks you off on a journey to surprising, moving and unique destinations. Following two timelines, the focus is mainly on brilliant heroine Kirsten (Mackenzie Davis), a woman who survived a world-destroying pandemic and now travels around the remains with a theater troupe known as the Traveling Symphony. Created by Patrick Somerville, whose writing work on The Leftovers can be felt here, Station Eleven casts an optimistic lens over the end of the world.

Torchwood/YouTube screenshot Torchwood (2006-2011) This Doctor Who spinoff series from Russell T Davies centered on Captain Jack Harkness and his team of alien hunters. While it may not have fully achieved its goal of becoming the "adult" Doctor Who, it did find its footing with its later shorter story arcs. Season 3, known as Children of Earth, in particular produced genuine compelling sci-fi drama. If anything, give those five episodes a watch.

HBO Max Peacemaker (2021—) While it's 90% a superhero show, Peacemaker features visitors from another planet, so it lands itself a spot on this list. The Suicide Squad spinoff series centers on the titular Peacemaker, an outrageous John Cena who explores where his catchphrase -- "I cherish peace with all of my heart. I don't care how many men, women and children I kill to get it" -- came from. Sweary, bloody and bouncing to a rocking soundtrack, the James Gunn-written series is a rollicking time with surprising heart.

HBO The Leftovers (2014-2017) Maybe it's considered more supernatural than sci-fi, and it's definitely nowhere near hard sci-fi, but come on. It's The Leftovers. It's Damon Lindelof, the genius who turned Watchmen into a lauded TV show. The Leftovers follows what happens after 2% of the world's population inexplicably disappears. Amid the emergence of a number of cults, the three seasons focus on two families, the Garveys and the Murphys, and how the "Sudden Departure" event upends their lives.

Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET Doctor Who (2005—) At this stage, new fans might be hard to come by when it comes to this long-running British show. But if you're interested in dipping into the wildly inventive, genre-bending, barnstorming adventure, try the later Jodie Whittaker episodes. Whittaker steps into the Doctor's shoes, a time-traveling, space-faring alien adventurer with a kind heart and a far-out-of-this-world sense of humor. Serious fun.