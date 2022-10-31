The Best Horror Movies on Prime Video to Watch on Halloween

Need a horror movie to watch? A decent selection of classics and classics in waiting are available on Prime Video, from World War Z to The Silence of the Lambs. Dim the lights, grab the popcorn and let the nightmares begin.

These horror flicks are the very best Prime Video has to offer.

Universal Candyman (2021) Jordan Peele and Nia DaCosta are at the helm of this gripping slasher. A sequel to the 1992 film of the same name, Candyman tackles issues such as gentrification and police brutality. Prepare for blood, swarming bees and people making the unfortunate decision to recite Candyman's name in front of a mirror.

Paramount Pictures World War Z (2013) World War Z explored the ramifications of a worldwide disease all the way back in 2013, but in this case the affliction turned sufferers into mindless zombies. Starring Brad Pitt as a former United Nations investigator Gerry Lane, the film follows the spread and potential cure of this widespread zombie plague.

Amazon Suspiria (2018) If you like your horror films interspersed with a bit of contemporary dance (and who wouldn't!) then Suspiria is definitely the one for you. It tells the story of a supernatural dance academy run by a coven of witches and features themes like motherhood, guilt and abuse of power. An homage to the original 1977 film, Suspiria stars Dakota Johnson and Tilda Swinton.

Video screenshot by Meara Isenberg/CNET The Descent (2005) In this British horror film from 2005, six young women go spelunking and rub up against terrifying humanoid cave dwellers. It's a race to evade the dark before becoming creature food. If you need another reason to descend, the flick's high user score on Metacritic suggests you'll be glad you embarked on this chilling expedition.

Orion Pictures The Silence of the Lambs (1991) Jodie Foster interviews Anthony Hopkins' evil Hannibal Lecter in this classic psychological thriller. Foster plays FBI agent Clarice Starling, who's determined to bring down a killer. It's the only horror movie ever to win a best picture Oscar, and also won for best director, screenplay, actor (Hopkins) and actress (Foster) in 1992.

Paramount Pictures A Quiet Place Part II (2021) The sequel to John Krasinski's runaway hit, A Quiet Place Part II revisits the Abbott family as they're forced to leave their home and travel into the unknown. With a brand new baby in tow, the journey is perilous and tense, as younger members of the family have to step up and take the lead.

Lionsgate Films Open Water (2003) If it easily sends a shiver down your spine to imagine being stranded in the middle of the ocean and at the mercy of whatever unseen creatures lie below, you should check out the survival horror thriller Open Water. A day of scuba diving plunges a couple into a horrifying situation: Their tour boat accidentally leaves them behind in the middle of the sea. The harrowing film only spans 80 minutes and is loosely inspired by the real disappearance of two divers.

Artisan Entertainment The Blair Witch Project (1999) The ultimate "found-footage" horror movie, The Blair Witch Project is a super scary film about students who attempt to learn more about a local legend called the Blair Witch. We learn at the very start of the film that they disappeared, leaving us with only the footage to determine what terrifying things happened to them.

Amazon Prime Coherence (2014) Coherence is a huge favorite here at CNET and it's a terrifying watch. Not necessarily in the traditional, gory, horrific sense but more in terms of the concepts. It's a multiverse movie released before multiverses were cool and it's not what you expect. Coherence is the kind of movie you'll finish and immediately rewatch to try and rewire your brain. It's a fantastic achievement. A must watch.