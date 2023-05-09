The Absolute Best Horror Movies on Hulu

Hulu is packed with fascinating horror titles. Before we get into a list of the absolute best options on the streaming service, let's cover some worthy alternates.

Hulu is home to body horror film Crimes of the Future (2022) and creepy clown chiller It (2017). There's also the Chloë Grace Moretz-led action flick Shadow in the Cloud (2020), psychological horror film The Night House (2021) and romance-gone-wrong Fresh (2022). Finally, you should check out The Meg (2018) before the sequel swims up in August.

Now on to a roundup of the best horror movies on the streamer. All of these films scored higher than 70 on Metacritic.

Video screenshot by Meara Isenberg/CNET Black Swan (2010) Reserve your seat for this surreal psychological horror movie about a talented ballerina's unraveling. Natalie Portman's character, Nina, feels pressure to embody not only the innocent and elegant White Swan but also the dark and sensual Black Swan for the leading role in a production of Swan Lake. But she doesn't fit the latter swan's mold as much as newcomer Lily (Mila Kunis). The film follows her obsessive hunt for perfection. See at Hulu

Sundance Institute Possessor (2020) Brandon Cronenberg (son of horror filmmaker David) wrote and directed this movie about, you guessed it, possession. The dark flick follows an assassin (Andrea Riseborough) who takes control of strangers' bodies to execute targets. When an assignment goes awry, she's knocked out of the pilot's seat. If you like all things sci-fi and horror, dare to watch this one. See at Hulu

Screenshot by Meara Isenberg/CNET Piggy (2022) A teenage girl is viciously bullied at a local pool and then happens upon a stranger abducting her three tormentors. This gripping, Spanish-language movie is based on a short film and stars Laura Galán. See at Hulu

IFC Films Hatching (2022) This Finnish creature movie is plucked straight from your feathery nightmares. The flick introduces Tinja, a 12-year-old girl who discovers a strange egg that hatches into a monstrous bird. The horrendous creature contrasts greatly with her family's expectations of perfection. So it's kind of like a cursed version of E.T. Well, maybe not. You can watch and come to your own conclusions. See at Hulu