The Absolute Best Horror Movies on Hulu

Looking for the perfect chiller to watch? Hulu's got you covered. Below is a list of great horror flicks on the streaming service that will fit right into your binge-watching queue. But before we get into that, let's cover some worthy alternates.

Hulu is home to M. Night Shyamalan's The Sixth Sense (1999), Swedish vampire story Let the Right One In (2008) and body horror flick Crimes of the Future (2022). There's also the Chloë Grace Moretz-led action flick Shadow in the Cloud (2020), psychological horror film The Lodge (2019) and romance-gone-wrong Fresh (2022). Finally, you should check out Titane (2021), Censor (2021), Spring (2014) and horror comedy Fright Night (2011).

Now on to the main picks. All scored higher than 70 on Metacritic.

Universal Shaun of the Dead (2004) Simon Pegg plays a 29-year-old man named Shaun who is in a rut when the movie starts -- working a dead-end job and getting dumped by his girlfriend. But that all takes a backseat when he and his friend Ed (Nick Frost) discover the zombie apocalypse is at their doorstep. This hilarious (and at times thoroughly unsettling) flick is one you can devour again and again.

IFC Films Hatching (2022) This Finnish creature movie is plucked straight from your feathery nightmares. The flick introduces Tinja, a 12-year-old girl who discovers a strange egg that hatches into a monstrous bird. The horrendous creature contrasts greatly with her family's expectations of perfection. So it's kind of like a cursed version of E.T. Well, maybe not. You can watch and come to your own conclusions.

Sundance Institute Possessor (2020) Brandon Cronenberg (son of horror filmmaker David Cronenberg) wrote and directed this movie about, you guessed it, possession. The dark flick follows an assassin (Andrea Riseborough) who takes control of stranger's bodies to execute targets. When an assignment goes awry, she's knocked out of the pilot's seat. If you like all things sci-fi and horror, dare to watch this one.

Video screenshot by Meara Isenberg/CNET Thelma (2017) While it's not a full-on horror flick, Thelma is a powerful supernatural thriller that deserves a spot on this best list. A young woman begins college and grows close to a fellow student. It soon becomes clear that she has unwieldy powers. This stunning, haunting Norwegian coming-of-age movie is a must-watch.