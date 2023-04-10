Try CNET Daily Deals Texts Dyson's Weird Headphones Best Solar Companies White Noise and Your Sleep Best Internet Providers Current Mortgage Rates iOS 16.4.1 Security Update When Are My Taxes Due?
The Absolute Best Horror Movies on Hulu

Hulu is home to highly rated horror films Black Swan and Piggy.

Meara Isenberg
Hulu is packed with fascinating horror titles. Before we get into a list of the absolute best options on the streaming service, let's cover some worthy alternates. 

Hulu is home to body horror film Crimes of the Future (2022), slasher Haunt (2019) and romance-gone-wrong Fresh (2022). There's also the Chloë Grace Moretz-led action flick Shadow in the Cloud (2020) and psychological horror film The Night House (2020). Finally, you should check out Censor (2021), Titane (2021) and The Lodge (2019).

Now on to a roundup of the best horror movies on the streamer. All of these films scored higher than 70 on Metacritic.
Video screenshot by Meara Isenberg/CNET

Black Swan (2010)

Reserve your seat for this surreal psychological horror movie about a talented ballerina's unraveling. Natalie Portman's character, Nina, feels pressure to embody not only the innocent and elegant White Swan but also the dark and sensual Black Swan for the leading role in a production of Swan Lake. But she doesn't fit the latter swan's mold as much as newcomer Lily (Mila Kunis). The film follows her obsessive hunt for perfection.

See at Hulu
Sundance Institute

Possessor (2020)

Brandon Cronenberg (son of horror filmmaker David) wrote and directed this movie about, you guessed it, possession. The dark flick follows an assassin (Andrea Riseborough) who takes control of strangers' bodies to execute targets. When an assignment goes awry, she's knocked out of the pilot's seat. If you like all things sci-fi and horror, dare to watch this one.

See at Hulu
Screenshot by Meara Isenberg/CNET

Piggy (2022)

A teenage girl is viciously bullied at a local pool and then happens upon a stranger abducting her three tormentors. This gripping, Spanish-language movie is based on a short film and stars Laura Galán.

See at Hulu
IFC Films

Hatching (2022)

This Finnish creature movie is plucked straight from your feathery nightmares. The flick introduces Tinja, a 12-year-old girl who discovers a strange egg that hatches into a monstrous bird. The horrendous creature contrasts greatly with her family's expectations of perfection. So it's kind of like a cursed version of E.T. Well, maybe not. You can watch and come to your own conclusions.

See at Hulu
Video screenshot by Meara Isenberg/CNET

Thelma (2017)

While it's not a full-on horror flick, Thelma is a powerful supernatural thriller that deserves a spot on this best list. A young woman begins college and grows close to a fellow student. It soon becomes clear that she has unwieldy powers. This stunning, haunting Norwegian coming-of-age movie is a must-watch.

See at Hulu
Hulu

Prey (2022)

If you count incredibly capable, invisible killing machines as scary, you may be watching some of the scenes in Prey through your fingers. This addition to the Predator franchise takes place in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago and centers on a young warrior named Naru. Watch this one for a compelling underdog story about a human determinedly fighting against a powerful alien.

See at Hulu

