The Best Horror Movies on HBO Max

Whether you're looking for a new movie that just premiered or opting to rewatch one of the classics, HBO Max has plenty of horror movies sure to deliver a good scare. No matter what you're in the mood for, be it a slasher, a psychological horror or a monster movie, HBO has it all.

Here are the tales you should make time for on HBO Max. All these movies received generally favorable reviews or better, according to Metacritic. This list is up to date as of March 24.

Eric Zachanowich/Searchlight Pictures The Menu (2022) Anya Taylor-Joy shines in this horror satire about an elaborate dinner with a dark twist. It presents an assortment of guests gathering at Hawthorne, an exclusive restaurant on an island. Renowned chef Julian Slowik, played by a magnetic Ralph Fiennes, has planned every detail of the evening except for the inclusion of Taylor-Joy's Margot. Dishing out thrills and social commentary, The Menu will have you pleading for seconds.

Barbarian (2022) A young woman travels to Detroit for a job interview and discovers her Airbnb has been double-booked. That may be how this engrossing horror film starts, but it soon descends into complete chaos. With twists in the story and superb acting all around, Barbarian is freaky, five-star horror fare.

A24 Hereditary (2018) This is one you shouldn't watch alone. Ari Aster's feature directorial debut about what a family uncovers after the death of its matriarch may be the scariest entry on this list. If you're up for a disturbing flick with great performances, venture cautiously into Hereditary.

Video screenshot by Meara Isenberg/CNET The Night House (2020) Love psychological horror movies? Wait till this flick comes knocking. The Night House homes in on a woman (Rebecca Hall) who's grieving after the death of her husband. As she uncovers a dark mystery, she begins to question what she thought she knew about her marriage. This haunting movie is a standout in HBO Max's horror portfolio.

Orion Pictures The Silence of the Lambs (1991) Jodie Foster interviews Anthony Hopkins' evil Hannibal Lecter in this classic psychological thriller. Foster plays FBI agent Clarice Starling, who's determined to bring down a killer. It's the only horror movie ever to win a best picture Oscar, and also won for best director, screenplay, actor (Hopkins) and actress (Foster) in 1992.



Screenshot by CNET The Witch (2015) This historical horror movie pretty much guarantees nightmares. The disturbing flick centers on a family in 1630s New England and marks Anya Taylor-Joy's film debut. Over the 90-minute flick, strange and shocking things happen to a farmer, his wife and their five children who've relocated to a remote area on the edge of a forest.

Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET Night of the Living Dead (1968) George Romero's first horror film is an easy recommendation. A group of survivors take refuge in a house while members of the undead swarm outside. The influential flick is often regarded as the first modern zombie movie, and while it may not offer Freddy Krueger-level frights, you'll be drawn in by the characters at the center of its story. You're going to want to leave the door open for this one (but in the case of an actual apocalypse, keep it very, very shut).