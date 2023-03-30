The 10 Best K-Dramas to Stream on Netflix Now

Squid Game turned into a worldwide smash, and Netflix has continued to feed the machine with more Korean content, including the rollout of reality shows like Physical: 100. But its K-drama slate continues to keep audiences turning to the streaming service for trippy sci-fi picks, zombie tales, love stories and more. Have you been keeping up?

The streamer has plans to release new shows, documentaries and six films in 2023. In the meantime, we've prepared a list of 10 of the best K-dramas on Netflix (besides Squid Game), and in some cases, when to look out for new seasons. If you're still itching for more, try searching with this special hidden code: 68699.

Netflix Extraordinary Attorney Woo (2022) This charming show follows Woo Young-woo, a sharp young attorney who is on the autism spectrum. The series blends legal drama with romance, family plots, comedy and life lessons that will keep you glued to the screen. You can stream season 1 of Extraordinary Attorney Woo now, and Netflix has renewed the fan-favorite for a second season.

Netflix The Glory (2022) A revenge story, The Glory centers on teacher Moon Dong-eu. She endured terrible bullying during childhood and seeks retribution against her tormentors. Then things get complicated. Season 2 dropped on March 10, so you can stream both installments now.

Netflix/YouTube/Screenshot Alchemy of Souls (2022) With action, soul-swapping magic, intrigue and a love story rolled into the plot, Alchemy of Souls treats viewers to a rollercoaster ride of emotions. Jang Uk is a nobleman who doesn't have the most stellar reputation or fighting skills. Then Nak-su -- who's trapped in another woman's body -- comes along and opens him up what's been missing in his life, including love. Stream two seasons on Netflix.

Netflix/Screenshot My Mister (2018) Dong Hoon (played by Parasite star Lee Sun-kyun) is unhappy in his career, his wife Kang Yoon Hee is cheating and he gets caught up in an illegal activity. His co-worker Lee Ji-an has the power to ruin everything for him, but will she? Their dynamic shifts as they both learn about each other's struggles. Though the show has not released a second season, you can binge all 16 episodes from season 1.

Netflix All of Us Are Dead (2022) If zombie thrillers are your jam, then you must watch the Netflix original series, All of Us Are Dead. High school students find themselves trapped at school during a zombie outbreak, and it becomes an all-out race for survival. Not everyone is down to help one another, so keep your eyes on who's willing to do their classmates dirty. And stay tuned for season 2.

Netflix/Screenshot Crash Landing on You (2019) A paragliding mishap lands South Korean heiress Yoon Se-Ri within North Korean borders. She meets Ri Jeong-Hyeok, a soldier who wants to help her stay safe. The two find themselves in love, but this story is steeped in complicated family relationship, political drama and crime too. Check out the first season on Netflix.

Netflix Sweet Home (2020) A supernatural thriller, Sweet Home journeys into an apartment building named Green Home. We first meet Hyun Soo, a lonely high schooler who tragically lost his family in an accident. But moving into Green Home finds him surrounded by neighbors who turn into monsters when their darkest desires surface. In order to survive, he and other residents must work together to fight the monsters and their own inner turmoil. Season 1 is available now with season 2 coming later this year.

Netflix Crash Course in Romance (2023) Rom-com fans should stream this series about a celebrity private school teacher who gets involved with a former athlete. Scandals, nosy parents and high jinks keep the story interesting for season 1 of this Netflix original.

Netflix/Screenshot from YouTube Reply 1988 (2015) Set in the late '80s, the show follows a group of five teenage friends and their families in northern Seoul. Sung Deok Sun and her middle child struggles are relatable and funny, while Sung Sun Woo has his own set of issues as the overachiever in his family. Everyone in the clique -- and their parents -- have their own challenges, but they rely on each other for support. Stream all 20 episodes on Netflix.