'Tetris' Movie Trailer Is Filled With '80s Intensity

Video game movies and shows seem to be all the rage these days. In contrast to adaptations of post-apocalyptic stories, a new movie will be about "how one of the world's most popular video games found its way to avid players around the globe" -- the ultrapopular Tetris.

That's from an Apple TV Plus release about the thriller hitting the streaming service on March 31.

The first trailer, released Thursday, opens with a mustachioed Taron Egerton (Rocketman, the first two Kingsman movies) raving about "the perfect game." The movie tracks how Egerton's character, Henk Rogers "risked his life to outsmart the KGB and turn Tetris into a worldwide sensation," according to the trailer's description.

"I played for five minutes, I still see falling blocks in my dreams," Egerton's Rogers says in the nearly three-minute preview. "It's poetry, art and math all working in magical synchronicity."

The iconic game was created by Soviet software engineer Alexey Pajitnov in 1984, and he worked with Rogers to get it out to the wider world later in the decade. The trailer has an appropriately '80s soundtrack, with Europe's 1986 hit The Final Countdown setting the mood.