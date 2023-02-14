'Ted Lasso' Season 3 Trailer Reveals March Release Date on Apple TV Plus
The third season of Ted Lasso will return this spring, according to a new trailer released on Tuesday.
A third season of the award-winning comedy is something to believe in.
Hold onto your soccer balls (or footballs). If you've been waiting for the third season of Ted Lasso to premiere, we have a release date to look forward to. Season 3 of Ted Lasso will return to Apple TV Plus on March 15, according to a trailer released on Tuesday.
