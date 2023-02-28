'Ted Lasso' Season 3 Trailer: It's Ted vs. Nate

Apple on Monday released a new trailer for season 3 of its award-winning series Ted Lasso. It's been nearly two years since the previous season of Ted Lasso hit Apple TV Plus. It left us on a slightly bummer cliffhanger: The meek but sweet Nate was pushed to the edge, and the heartless, silver-haired Nate was born, modeled after a real-world soccer coach. At the end of season 2, he's secured a spot as head coach of West Ham United.

He faces off with former colleague Jason Sudeikis' kind and compassionate Ted Lasso. At the end of season 2, the former American college football coach saw English soccer team AFC Richmond secure promotion to the Premier League.

Season 3 will see "the newly-promoted AFC Richmond faces ridicule as media predictions widely peg them as last in the Premier League and Nate (Nick Mohammed), now hailed as the 'wonder kid,' has gone to work for Rupert (Anthony Head) at West Ham United," per Apple's official description.

It continues: "In the wake of Nate's contentious departure from Richmond, Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) steps up as assistant coach, alongside Beard (Brendan Hunt). Meanwhile, while Ted (Jason Sudeikis) deals with pressures at work, he continues to wrestle with his own personal issues back home, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) is focused on defeating Rupert and Keeley (Juno Temple) navigates being the boss of her own PR agency. Things seem to be falling apart both on and off the pitch, but Team Lasso is set to give it their best shot anyway."

Ted Lasso was a pandemic hit when it premiered in 2020, becoming the most-nominated first season in Emmy history. Season 2 saw episode run times lengthen a tad and a transition from strict comedy to comedy-drama.

Season 3 is said to be the show's last. Hannah Waddingham, Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Juno Temple and Jodi Balfour are among the cast.

This third season of Ted Lasso premieres on Apple TV Plus on March 15, with new episodes dropping weekly. It'll consist of 12 episodes.