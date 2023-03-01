Ted Lasso 'Biscuits With the Boss' Ice Cream Drops Tomorrow

Thanks to a new Ted Lasso-themed ice cream flavor from Jeni's Ice Creams, fans will soon be able to try his special shortbread cookies as a frozen dessert. You'll be able to grab a scoop of Biscuits with the Boss beginning March 2 in Jeni's shops, through the store's app or have it shipped to you via online ordering. Maybe this will help curb Nate's villainous streak?

Described as "Crumbly shortbread cookies in buttery sweet cream. Salty, mouthwatering, conversation-worthy," the flavor comes from a collaboration between Jeni's and Ted Lasso. Early birds who visit a Jeni's location can score a few bonus items, and those who are signed up for Jeni's Splendid Rewards can receive exclusive, limited-edition Jeni's x Ted Lasso merchandise like t-shirts.

The ice cream release comes ahead of Ted Lasso season 3, which arrives on Apple TV Plus on March 15.