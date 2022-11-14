'Ted Lasso' Billboards Offer Encouragement to FIFA World Cup Players in US

Just in time for the World Cup, billboard well wishes and words of encouragement written by TV's favorite soccer coach -- or, for those across the pond, football coach -- keep popping up in the hometowns of the US men's soccer team players, as reported earlier Monday by Deadline.

The encouragements are written in the tone of Ted Lasso, and fans can find them all over the country, from St. Louis and Seattle to San Diego and Pico Rivera, Calif.

The billboards have a mustard yellow background and a blue font and offer kind messages to team members signed by Ted Lasso. One billboard, directed to Luca de la Torre from San Diego, calls the player "Luca de la Torrific" and ruminates on the city's famous skateboarders, children's poets and anchormen.

"I'm no scientist or San Diego-ist, but my studies show this city's about to crank up the happy once you stroll onto soccer's biggest stage. You're gonna give them something to smile about from the top of the podium," the rest of the billboard reads.

The Apple TV Plus series debuted in 2020 to widespread popularity and critical acclaim. Ted Lasso won best comedy at this year's Emmy Awards for the second year in a row, and received a total of 11 Emmy wins. Writer and series star Brett Goldstein said that the series is expected to come to a close after its third season.