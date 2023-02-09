Super Bowl Movie Trailers 2023: Watch All the Teasers Released So Far

Are you pumped for Super Bowl night? Not because of the action on the field, but because the big game also brings you a taste of the best big screen entertainment.

Among the attention-grabbing ads set to run during Super Bowl 2023, there'll be a bunch of trailers, teasers and TV spots for new movies and TV shows coming to your screens soon. The game kicks off Feb. 12, and as the big day approaches we'll update this story with new trailers and teasers for movies like Fast X, The Flash, Scream VI and more.

Scream VI

The slasher series returns with Wednesday star Jenna Ortega, and this time Ghostface takes Manhattan.

Air

Ben Affleck directs Matt Damon in the real-life story of the Nike Air Jordan.

Check back here as we add more trailers and teasers.