Super Bowl Movie Trailers 2023: Watch All the Teasers Released Ahead of Sunday's Game

Are you pumped for Super Bowl night? Not because of the action on the field, but because the big game also brings you a taste of the best big-screen entertainment.

Among the attention-grabbing ads set to run during Super Bowl 2023, there'll be a bunch of trailers, teasers and TV spots for new movies and TV shows coming to your screens soon. The game takes place Feb. 12, and as the big day approaches we'll update this story with new trailers and teasers for movies like Fast X, The Flash and more.

Scream VI

The slasher series returns with Wednesday star Jenna Ortega, and this time Ghostface takes Manhattan. The Super Bowl spot gave us another look at the danger that awaits, before the movie comes out March 10.

Air

Ben Affleck directs Matt Damon in the real-life story of the Nike Air Jordan, which comes to theaters on April 5.

Poker Face

Natasha Lyonne shows off the lie-detecting skills that make her an ace at solving murder mysteries in Peacock series Poker Face, streaming now. The TV spot has a meta spin as Lyonne's character offers a commentary on the actual adverts for M&Ms, Google and more that aired during the Super Bowl broadcast.

65

This sci-fi movie will pit Adam Driver against dinosaurs on March 10. The Super Bowl TV spot gives us another look.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Chris Pine's charming thief leads a cast that includes Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, Daisy Head and Hugh Grant in this adaptation of the classic roleplaying game, which comes to theaters March 31.

Check back here as we add more trailers and teasers.