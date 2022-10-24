'Succession' Season 4 Trailer Teases 'Rebel Alliance' Against Logan Roy

The Roy kids are back, and appear to be plotting, in a new trailer released Monday for the upcoming fourth season of Succession. The roughly 30-second clip doesn't give much away about the next season of HBO's hit drama, which will premiere in the spring of 2023. But it does include that spectacular theme song. You know you missed it.

The trailer offers welcome news for those desperate to get their hands on the CEO -- or the next season of the show. In the new footage, second eldest Roy kid Kendall can be heard announcing the "new-gen Roys." Connor seems to refer to his sibs as "the rebel alliance." You can check it out below.

Succession centers around the successful, dysfunctional Roy family. Brian Cox stars as Logan Roy, the aging CEO of media conglomerate Waystar Royco, and Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin and Alan Ruck play his adult children Kendall, Shiv, Roman and Connor. The show won best drama series at the 2022 Emmys, an award it also scored in 2020.

In the 10-episode season 4, "the sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer," reads a synopsis from HBO. "The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed."

The new Succession trailer also seems to tease a discussion between Shiv and her husband Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) about Tom (seemingly) tipping off Logan at the end of season 3.