Culture Entertainment

'Succession' Season 4 Trailer and Release Date: 'If It Hurts Him That Doesn't Bother Me'

"This is a tightrope walk on a straight razor... Why is that making you smile?"

Richard Trenholm headshot
Richard Trenholm

Succession season 4 trailer klaxon! The scheming Roy family are back on HBO and sniping at each other with razor-sharp wit and familial feuding in a teaser dripping with quotable lines.

HBO's teaser also revealed the Succession season 4 release date: March 26. Mark your calendars for a new season of patricidal plotting as Kendal, Shiv and Roman go out on their own against Logan.

Season 3 ended with the Roy kids betrayed and estranged from Logan, and now the games begin again. The teaser doesn't give much away, beyond a line that sums up the whole show: " "This is not about getting back at dad, but if it hurts him that doesn't bother me..."

Brian Cox returns as Logan, up against Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook and Kieran Culkin as Kendall, Shiv and Roman. The teaser also shows Nicholas Braun's cousin Greg sharing a scene with Matthew Macfadyen's treacherous Tom Wambsgans, while Alexander Skarsgård's Lukas Mattson and Alan Ruck's Connor are also glimpsed.

