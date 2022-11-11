Studio Ghibli Teases Collaboration With Lucasfilm, and It Might Feature Baby Yoda

Studio Ghibli, the legendary Japanese animation studio behind films like Spirited Away and Princess Mononoke, teased a collaboration with Lucasfilm on Thursday on Twitter. The official Star Wars Twitter account shared the teaser as well, and Studio Ghibli cemented the connection to a galaxy far, far away with a followup tweet on Friday.

The 15-second teaser shows the Lucasfilm and Studio Ghibli logos. That's it. No other images, characters, music or even sounds. However, Studio Ghibli may have offered a clue with its tweeted photo featuring a tiny statue of Mandalorian buddy Grogu (aka Baby Yoda) and out-of-focus studio co-founder Hayao Miyazaki. (He also directed of several of its major movies.)

Some people online expressed their hope for an animated Star Wars film. It wouldn't be the franchise's first foray into Japanese animation. Lucasfilm released anime-inspired anthology series Star Wars: Visions on Disney Plus last year. A second season is scheduled for release next spring, but the Studio Ghibli project could be separate.

Studio Ghibli and Lucasfilm didn't respond to CNET's request for comment.

