'Stranger Things' Was Basically All People Watched on Netflix Last Week

Netflix turned into a Stranger Things streaming service last week.

In the week ended Sunday, the top four most-watched titles on Netflix were all seasons of Stranger Things. The new, fourth season was No. 1 with 335 million hours watched, and it was followed by the first season with 75.1 million hours, the second season with 58.3 million and the third season with 47.4 million. This week's rankings reflect the first full week that Stranger Things 4 was available to watch, the return of the retro sci-fi franchise after a three-year hiatus.

By comparison, Bridgerton's second season, which was released March 25, generated 251.7 million hours of viewing in its first full week of release; it went on to become Netflix's most watched English-language TV show yet.

Netflix launched a website in mid-November posting weekly charts of its most popular shows and movies, as well as a global ranking of all-time most watched titles. The charts are updated every week and ranked by the total number of hours that subscribers spent watching them.

The rankings represent an unprecedented trove of data about what's popular on Netflix, detailing the most popular titles in the last week not only globally but also for more than 90 individual countries. It is, by far, the most transparency that Netflix has ever adopted for its viewership. It will also help subscribers like you have a better grip on what's most popular on the world's biggest subscription streaming service.

For years, Netflix was notoriously tight-lipped about its viewership. Beau Willimon -- creator of House of Cards, which put Netflix's original programming on the map -- once said the company wouldn't even share viewership metrics with him.

But within the last two years, Netflix has become much more open about the popularity of its shows and movies to help it recruit talent and stoke buzz. First, Netflix added a top-trending ranking to its service, so people can see the most popular titles streaming on Netflix in their country on any given day. Then it also started publicly sharing popularity stats for certain titles, publicizing the number of accounts that watched two minutes of a particular title in its first month of release.