'Stranger Things': See Eddie Munson Actor and Actual Metallica Play 'Master of Puppets'

Stranger Things has a knack for creating memorable one-season characters, with Eddie Munson the latest to win our hearts before (spoiler) he sacrifices himself to save his friends. His final act in season 4 involved shredding Metallica's Master of Puppets in the Upside Down and now actor Joseph Quinn has been able to perform the song with actual Metallica.

Backstage at Chicago's Lollapalooza music festival, the actor grabbed a guitar and jammed with the legendary heavy metal band. Check the electrifying video below.

"I'm a big fan of [Stranger Things] and have been since season 1," said guitarist James Hetfield when sitting down to meet with Quinn for the first time.

Hetfield thanked Quinn for doing Master of Puppets "justice".

Will Eddie appear in season 5 of Stranger Things? Actor Joseph Quinn isn't too optimistic. "My suspicion is that Eddie has done what he needed to do for the Brothers," Quinn told the LA Times.