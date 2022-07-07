'Stranger Things' Creators: Get Ready for More Deaths in Final Season

Warning: Spoilers for Stranger Things ahead.

Stranger Things has delivered some painful deaths, from Barb in season 1 to Bob in season 2 to heroic rocker Eddie Munson (RIP!) in the new fourth season. But creators Matt and Ross Duffer, after being teased by star Millie Bobby Brown for not killing off enough characters, say more losses could be on the way in the show's fifth and final season.

In May, Brown and co-star Noah Schnapp gave an interview to The Wrap. Schnapp joked about how the cast was too large to fit in a group photo, saying, "They need to kill off some people, it's too big."

And Brown got even more personal, saying, "The Duffer Brothers are two sensitive Sallies that don't want to kill anyone off ... We need to be Game of Thrones. We need to have the mindset of Game of Thrones."

The Game of Thrones reference is a frightening one, because that HBO show was known for swinging swords with abandon and killing off fan favorites with no qualms.

The Duffer brothers took the "sensitive Sallies" remark to heart, addressing it on the Happy Sad Confused podcast recently.

"What did Millie call us?" Matt Duffer mused. "She said we were 'sensitive Sallies.' She's hilarious. Believe us, we've explored all options in the writing room."

He went on to say that Stranger Things isn't and shouldn't be Game of Thrones. But -- uh oh -- he also said that more deaths could be "on the table" as the brothers bring the show to an end. (Save Steve Harrington!)

Another favorite character was almost lost in season 4. Matt Duffer told Collider that Hopper's prison guard-turned-comrade, Enzo, was on the chopping block for a while, though the character survived the season.

"In terms of who makes it, who lives or dies. I think there was a version where Dimitri, aka Enzo, didn't make it," Duffer told the publication. "Then he ended up making it."