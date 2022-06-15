'Stranger Things 4' Volume 2 Photos Give Thrilling Glimpse of Final Episodes

Warning: Spoilers ahead for season 4 of Stranger Things.

Netflix on Tuesday dropped several first-look photos from the final two episodes of Stranger Things season 4. The images give a glimpse of the gang spread across multiple storylines, picking things up after the first seven episodes of volume 1. While they don't spill any major plot secrets, the photos offers some enticing clues.

"Run — don't walk — on up that hill and take a look at these eight sneak-peek photos of the Stranger Things cast before Vecna casts his next spell," Netflix teased. The images were shared on the official Stranger Things account on Twitter as well as in a blog post.

Volume 2, aka episodes 8 and 9, will be available to watch on July 1.

From the images, it looks like Nancy makes it out of the Upside Down after her run-in with Vecna and is reunited with the rest of the gang in Hawkins. Max and Lucas appear to share a heart-to-heart, possibly in the Creel house attic.

We also see the crew in Russia -- Hopper, Joyce, Murray and former guard Enzo -- looking concerned during what we can assume is part of their escape attempt. And not much is given away about Eleven, where we see her standing in NINA project attire in the first-look photos.

Volume 2 will bring the conclusion of the popular Netflix series for this season. Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer have already revealed that the season finale is more than two hours long. The show's upcoming fifth season will be its last.