'Stranger Things 4': Eddie Munson Actor Explains That 'Insane' Metallica Guitar Solo

The final episodes of Stranger Things finally dropped last Friday and -- when it comes to new character Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) -- they were well worth the wait.

Spoilers ahead -- Munson, the leader of the Hellfire Dungeons & Dragons club -- is killed in the finale by flying ravenous "demobats." Before his end, stalling for time so his friends can attack the evil Vecna, Eddie has the ultimate hero moment. He gets up on the Upside Down's version of his caravan and slams out a guitar solo to end all guitar solos, drawing the attention of the demobats.

Check out the clip of Eddie's solo below.

"It's insane," Eddie actor Joseph Quinn said of the scene in an interview with The LA Times, published Sunday. "It's doing so many things. I think this is the only world in which something like that can happen and it doesn't feel like a pastiche. It doesn't feel forced."

Quinn added, "And hilariously, it doesn't feel melodramatic. It just feels right. And more than anything, it just feels fun. It's that energy through that whole kind of ridiculous sequence that brings all of these storylines together. That crescendo was just so inventive and ultimately so entertaining."

Quinn said that he practiced the guitar before shooting his episodes.

"I remember Skyping with the [creators the Duffer] brothers before I signed on, and they weren't giving away very much. They sent me a couple emails asking if I played guitar and I said yes I did. Then they sent the script over and I kind of imploded and went to go buy a guitar as soon as I could and started practicing."

What song does Eddie play in the finale?

Metallica's Master of Puppets. Just wait for it to be the next No. 1 hit, repopularized by Stranger Things exactly like Kate Bush's Running Up That Hill -- the song hit No. 1 on iTunes after appearing in episode 4 of the season (it's played again throughout the show).