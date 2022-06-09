'Stranger Things 4' Directors Address Chrissy and Eddie's Chemistry

Spoiler notice: Stop here if you're not caught up with Stranger Things season 4, episode 1.

We didn't get long with Chrissy Cunningham, the beautiful, doe-eyed head cheerleader at Hawkins High. The teen stars in the first episode of Stranger Things season 4 and is tormented relentlessly by big bad Vecna. But one particular scene provides a respite for the "Queen of Hawkins High."

It involves Chrissy (Grace Van Dien) and Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn), another season 4 newcomer who's head of the school's official Dungeons and Dragons club. Chrissy secretly meets up with him in a wooded area to buy drugs, and they have a charming conversation when Eddie reminds her that they performed in the same middle school talent show.

The scene led to a "what have we done" moment for the Duffer Brothers, Matt Duffer told TV Line. They shot the pair's interaction after filming the gruesome cap to the episode, where Vecna violently kills off Chrissy's character.

The scene in the woods "came alive in a way that was just so beautiful," Duffer said. "And so much of that was Joe and Grace."

He continued: "Joe was doing a lot of stuff kinda spontaneously, and we were getting these amazing reactions from Grace."

Even with the short amount of screen time the pair shared, some Stranger Things fans sensed chemistry. "It's sad we didn't get to see Eddie and Chrissy together, they would've been so cute and like matched each other's energy," one user wrote in a Tweet. "Chrissy and Eddie could've been endgame," wrote another.

The first part of Stranger Things season 4, consisting of seven episodes, hit Netflix on May 27. Two more season 4 episodes arrive July 1.