Netflix Password-Sharing Crackdown How to Try New Bing My Viral LeBron Tweet National Pizza Day Deals 'Toy Story 5,' 'Frozen 3' Coming Best Super Bowl Ads Super Bowl: How to Watch Fabuloso Recall
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Culture Entertainment

'Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures' Gets May Release Date on Disney Plus

The animated series is set hundreds of years before the movies, and features a younger Yoda.

Sean Keane headshot
Sean Keane
2 min read
Lys, Kai, and Nubs smile as they wield their purple and blue lightsabers in Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures
Lys, Kai, and Nubs are the three youngling stars of Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures.
Lucasfilm

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures will premiere on Disney Plus and Disney Junior on May 4, Lucasfilm said Thursday. The all-ages animated series arrives as fans celebrate Star Wars Day 2023 (aka May the 4th).

Disney Plus: Check out the Star Wars library
See at Disney+

It's set during the High Republic era, more than 200 years before the Skywalker Saga seen in the movies, and follows Jedi younglings as they learn the ways of the Force. They'll study under Master Yoda, who's looking comparatively fresh-faced compared to the 900-year-old we meet in The Empire Strikes Back.

The show stars Jamaal Avery, Jr. as Kai Brightstar, Juliet Donenfeld as Lys Solay, Dee Bradley Baker as Nubs, Emma Berman as Nash Durango, Jonathan Lipow as RJ-83 and Piotr Michael as Master Yoda. This group will also show up in a variety of upcoming books.

Young Jedi Adventures is also the first High Republic TV show -- all previous stories set in this period were told in books and comics. It won't be the last though: upcoming live-action series Star Wars: The Acolyte takes place in this point in the timeline. Video game Star Wars: Eclipse will also be set in this era.

Yoda teaches smiling Jedi younglings Kai, Lys and Nubs as Nash and RJ-83 watch.

Yoda teaches Jedi younglings Kai, Lys and Nubs as Nash and RJ-83 watch on planet Tenoo.

Lucasfilm

In a release, executive producer James Waugh spoke about how Young Jedi Adventures is the "first Star Wars series created for preschoolers."

"The show's characters, tone, and the life lessons woven throughout each episode were written just for them, and our talented team was committed to honoring the cinematic legacy while staying true to the expectations of parents for the youngest of audiences," he said. 

Anime-inspired anthology series Star Wars: Visions returns to Disney Plus for volume 2 on May 4 as well.

2023's Best TV and Streaming Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

See all photos