'Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures' Gets May Release Date on Disney Plus

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures will premiere on and Disney Junior on May 4, Lucasfilm said Thursday. The all-ages animated series arrives as fans celebrate Star Wars Day 2023 (aka May the 4th).

It's set during the High Republic era, more than 200 years before the Skywalker Saga seen in the movies, and follows Jedi younglings as they learn the ways of the Force. They'll study under Master Yoda, who's looking comparatively fresh-faced compared to the 900-year-old we meet in The Empire Strikes Back.

The show stars Jamaal Avery, Jr. as Kai Brightstar, Juliet Donenfeld as Lys Solay, Dee Bradley Baker as Nubs, Emma Berman as Nash Durango, Jonathan Lipow as RJ-83 and Piotr Michael as Master Yoda. This group will also show up in a variety of upcoming books.

Young Jedi Adventures is also the first High Republic TV show -- all previous stories set in this period were told in books and comics. It won't be the last though: upcoming live-action series Star Wars: The Acolyte takes place in this point in the timeline. Video game Star Wars: Eclipse will also be set in this era.

Lucasfilm

In a release, executive producer James Waugh spoke about how Young Jedi Adventures is the "first Star Wars series created for preschoolers."

"The show's characters, tone, and the life lessons woven throughout each episode were written just for them, and our talented team was committed to honoring the cinematic legacy while staying true to the expectations of parents for the youngest of audiences," he said.

Anime-inspired anthology series Star Wars: Visions returns to Disney Plus for volume 2 on May 4 as well.