5 Exercises to Treat Anxiety Home Wi-Fi Security McDonald's Many Pie Flavors Top Phones Coming in 2023 Hidden Sugar in Your Food Social Security COLA Direct Deposit for Your Tax Return Year of the Rabbit
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Culture Entertainment

'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' S2 Schedule: When Does Episode 5 Come to Disney Plus?

The CGI animated Star Wars series is rolling out each week until March.

Sean Keane headshot
Sean Keane
2 min read
Tech sits in the cockpit of a podracer in Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 2
The Bad Batch's Tech takes to the racing track in episode 4.
Lucasfilm

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is back on Disney Plus, with season 2 of the CGI animated show coming out every week. It returns to the genetically enhanced titular clone squad introduced in The Clone Wars' final season, after the group fled the Empire and became mercenaries.

The show kicked off on Wednesday, Jan. 4 -- the first four episodes are available now -- and we'll get episodes until March 29. Star Wars fans' Wednesdays will be packed in March, since The Mandalorian season 3 begins that month.

Watch Star Wars: The Bad Batch on Disney Plus
See at Disney Plus

The Bad Batch season 2 episode release dates and times

Here's the full release schedule for The Bad Batch on Disney Plus, and we'll adjust this if the company announces any changes or breaks. New episodes generally arrive at 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT/7 p.m. AEST).

  • Episode 1: Available now
  • Episode 2: Available now
  • Episode 3: Available now
  • Episode 4: Available now
  • Episode 5: Wednesday, Jan. 25.
  • Episode 6: Wednesday, Feb. 1.
  • Episode 7: Wednesday, Feb. 8.
  • Episode 8: Wednesday, Feb. 8.
  • Episode 9: Wednesday, Feb. 15. 
  • Episode 10: Wednesday, Feb. 22.
  • Episode 11: Wednesday, March 1.
  • Episode 12: Wednesday, March 8. 
  • Episode 13: Wednesday, March 15.
  • Episode 14: Wednesday, March 22.
  • Episode 15: Wednesday, March 29.
  • Episode 16: Wednesday, March 29.

Is there a trailer for The Bad Batch season 2?

Yup, and more than one. Lucasfilm released the first trailer during Star Wars Celebration Anaheim last May and a second one in December. 

Where does The Bad Batch sit in the Star Wars timeline?

The show occurs between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, in the early days of the Empire's reign. In terms of animated series, it takes place between The Clone Wars and Rebels (it also happens before live-action show Obi-Wan Kenobi).

All the Star Wars movies and shows are on Disney Plus, so you can catch up as you wish.

Should I watch The Clone Wars before The Bad Batch?

The Bad Batch picks up several plot threads from The Clone Wars' seven seasons, so you may occasionally find yourself perplexed when characters who clearly have long histories appear. However, you'll still be able to follow the main stories of the core clone squad, Omega and Crosshair.

You should definitely watch season 1 before jumping into the second -- there are 16 episodes, and they're all available on Disney Plus. 

2023's Best TV and Streaming Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

See all photos

New Movies Coming in 2023 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

See all photos