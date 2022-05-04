Star Wars Day: Every New Product Announced This May the Fourth

May the Fourth, affectionately known as Star Wars Day, is a day for fans of the franchise to celebrate their love for the movies, characters and universe as a whole. It's grown over the years and is usually accompanied by tons of announcements, hot new trailers and, true to Star Wars tradition, lots of new merchandise. This year is no exception, with lots of great new products hitting stores, including new apparel, collectibles, candles and even special-edition chew toys.

To make sure you don't miss out on any of this new merch, including some limited-edition items that are sure to sell out quick, we've rounded up some of this year's most exciting new items below. We'll continue to update this page as more new products are released throughout the day, so be sure to check back often. And for more Star Wars Day shopping, you can check out our list of the best May the Fourth deals and sales here.

Hasbro You won't be finding this lightsaber in the toy section. Hasbro's Black Series Force FX Elite lightsabers are some of the most detailed (and expensive) replicas out there, and the celebrate the release of the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney Plus, it's releasing a stunning replica of the Jedi master's iconic weapon. The hilt is made of real metal, and the removable blade lights up with progressive ignition and features several different sound effects. It also comes with a display stand that lets you mount it with or without the blade. Preorders will begin at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET) Thursday, and you can see our full breakdown of the new release here:

Lego It's no surprise that shopDisney has tons of new releases this May the Fourth. And it's also no surprise that there's already a long waitlist to claim some of this new merch, and some of it has already sold out. But if you're committed to grabbing some, there's tons of great new products to choose from. There are new action figures inspired by Japanese folklore like this Samurai Kylo Ren figure, and new Lego sets inspired by classic scenes from the films, like the Death Star Trench Run from A New Hope. There's also tons of new apparel like this Rebel Leader bucket hat, and collectible accessories like this "May the 4th Be With You" Grogu pin. And for hardcore fans, there's a stunning new collectible set of Ahsoka Tano's lightsaber hilts that would set you back $400. They're sold out at the moment, but there's a chance that we'll see a restock later in the day.

Orbitkey You might not get to live your dream of piloting an X-wing, but these Orbitkey key organizers can make you feel like you're jumping in a cockpit every time you get in the driver's seat. A practical way to show your love for the universe, these durable keychains will keep your keys neatly aligned in your pocket or purse. They're available in four different styles, including a camo nylon band styled after the fearsome Boba Fett and a tan and green suede one inspired by Grogu.

Casetify Casetify is going all out for May the Fourth with a whole new line of Star Wars-themed mobile accessories. There's tons of new mech available, including this colorful Apple Watch band featuring iconic characters from the original trilogy, and this Star Wars logo MagSafe battery pack. There's also tons of new cases for your phone or iPad, including this sleek aluminum alloy Millennium Falcon iPhone case. It's a limited-edition case with only 1,000 made, so they're likely to sell out pretty fast.

Hot Toys Don't let the brand name fool you, this collectible figurine is anything but a toy. Hot Toys is the gold standard when it comes to collectible action figures, with its hyper-detailed and infinitely posable replicas. To celebrate May the Fourth, Hot Toys is releasing a new 1/6 scale figure of the Transport Trooper as seen in the Disney Plus series The Mandalorian. It stands just over 12 inches tall with highly detailed armor, a fabric under-suit, three pairs of swappable hands for different poses and a display base with a character nameplate.

Her Universe Her Universe has wasted no time getting the Star Wars Day celebration started, with a massive sale going on all week. In addition to the 20% off on all Star Wars apparel and collectibles, there is also a selection of brand-new gear you can shop, like this Rebels cardigan or Jedi Knights mechanical jacket. You can read our full breakdown of the sale here.

Homesick Ever wondered what it smelled like on the forest moon of Endor? Thanks to the scent experts at Homesick candles, now you can find out. To celebrate May the Fourth, Homesick has introduced a new line of candles inspired by some of Star Wars' most iconic locations. The Endor candle features lush notes of pine and wild fern, while the smoky Death Star candle has notes of tobacco, leather and black myrrh. There's also a Gorgu car freshener that you can take with you on your adventures. And each candle has a double-sided label that reveals unique artwork as it burns down.