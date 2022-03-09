'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Teaser Trailer Finally Arrives

Fans got their hopes up for a Star Trek: Strange New Worlds teaser trailer during a Paramount Plus event in February, but the contents remained veiled to the public. On Wednesday, we finally got an official video for the new entry in the Trek franchise, which is scheduled to start streaming May 5.

The teaser looks pretty different from what I saw during the Paramount Plus livestream. It takes an atmospheric approach to introducing the show. There are lavish shots of Anson Mount as Christopher Pike -- the captain of the USS Enterprise prior to Kirk's famous tenure -- riding a horse across a snowy landscape. Lest you think you're accidentally watching Yellowstone, a shuttle zips across the sky to remind you we're in Trek-ville.

A philosophical voice-over talks about stars, galaxies, children's stories and science fiction. It wraps up with a lovely look at the Enterprise speeding through space.

Early indications are that Strange New Worlds could be a bit of a throwback. We first met the current version of this crew, including Rebecca Romijn as first officer Number One and Ethan Peck as Mr. Spock, through Star Trek: Discovery.

Strange New Worlds will last for 10 installments, with new episodes streaming weekly. The teaser doesn't drop any major plot points, but it does give an intriguing peek into a new Trek universe where horses and spaceships can share a scene.