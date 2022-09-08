'Star Trek: Picard' Season 3 Trailer Welcomes Worf, Geordi and Dr. Crusher

The Next Generation are back. The third and final season of Star Trek: Picard will premiere Feb. 16, 2023, and this time Geordi, Worf and Dr Beverley Crusher are reunited with their colleagues Riker, Troi and Data.

A new trailer for Picard season 3 reveals Patrick Stewart joined by TNG castmates Jonathan Frakes, LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis and Brent Spiner, along with Jeri Ryan and Michelle Hurd. "Jean-Luc, wherever you go, we go," Riker tells Picard as the white-haired crew prepare to take on an unseen enemy.

The announcement came as part of Star Trek Day, a marketing stunt to promote the warp speed sci-fi shows on streaming service Paramount Plus. You can follow the Trek news by putting on screen the livestream at StarTrek.com/Day, on YouTube (Paramount+ and Star Trek Official pages), Facebook (@StarTrek), Twitter (@StarTrekonPPlus) and TikTok (@ParamountPlus).

Star Trek Day also revealed more details of Star Trek: Discovery season 5, as well as release dates and casting news for the various other shows currently on deck. Alongside Picard and Discovery, the line-up includes animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks, kids' cartoon Star Trek: Prodigy and Enterprise-set action romp Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

By coincidence it's also Disney Day, promoting rival streamer Disney Plus.