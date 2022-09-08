Everything Apple Just Announced iPhone 14 Pro, Pro Max iPhone 14, 14 Plus iPhone 14's New Emergency SOS Feature Apple Watch Series 8 Apple Watch Ultra AirPods Pro 2 Selling Your Old iPhone
'Star Trek: Picard' Season 3 Trailer Welcomes Worf, Geordi and Dr. Crusher

Picard season 3 will premiere in February 2023, as Paramount Plus reveals Star Trek Day news about Discovery, Strange New Worlds and more.

Richard Trenholm headshot
Richard Trenholm

The Next Generation are back. The third and final season of Star Trek: Picard will premiere Feb. 16, 2023, and this time Geordi, Worf and Dr Beverley Crusher are reunited with their colleagues Riker, Troi and Data.

A new trailer for Picard season 3 reveals Patrick Stewart joined by TNG castmates Jonathan Frakes, LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis and Brent Spiner, along with Jeri Ryan and Michelle Hurd. "Jean-Luc, wherever you go, we go," Riker tells Picard as the white-haired crew prepare to take on an unseen enemy. 

The announcement came as part of Star Trek Day, a marketing stunt to promote the warp speed sci-fi shows on streaming service Paramount Plus. You can follow the Trek news by putting on screen the livestream at StarTrek.com/Day, on YouTube (Paramount+ and Star Trek Official pages), Facebook (@StarTrek), Twitter (@StarTrekonPPlus) and TikTok (@ParamountPlus).

Star Trek Day also revealed more details of Star Trek: Discovery season 5, as well as release dates and casting news for the various other shows currently on deck. Alongside Picard and Discovery, the line-up includes animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks, kids' cartoon Star Trek: Prodigy and Enterprise-set action romp Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

