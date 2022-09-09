Once you've won the Squid Game, what's next? For South Korean actor Lee Jung-jae, who played Seong Gi-hun in the hit 2021 Netflix series, it may be time to enter the Star Wars universe. According to Deadline, the actor will star in an upcoming new Disney Plus series, The Acolyte, from Lucasfilm.

Representatives for Lucasfilm did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Little has been publicly announced about The Acolyte. Disney Plus said in 2020 the show is "a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging Dark Side powers in the final days of the High Republic era," Deadline reports.

Amandla Stenberg, who played young Rue in The Hunger Games, among other roles, also stars in the series. She tweeted in August that she felt honored to be joining the Star Wars world.

Looks like Lee Jung-jae will be busy. Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk says he has plans to bring the actor's character back in that show's much-anticipated second season.