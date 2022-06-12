'Squid Game' Season 2 Gets Greenlight From Netflix

Netflix just gave Squid Game fans reason to cheer: It's greenlighting a second season of the popular series. And now we know a little bit, too, about what to look forward to.

The streaming service on Sunday tweeted: "Red light... GREENLIGHT! Squid Game is officially coming back for Season 2!"

Red light… GREENLIGHT!



Squid Game is officially coming back for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/4usO2Zld39 — Netflix (@netflix) June 12, 2022

It followed that tweet with another that teased some of what lies ahead.

"And now Gi-hun returns. The Front Man returns," director and writer Hwang Dong-hyuk wrote. "The man in the suit with ddakji might be back. You'll also be introduced to Young-hee's boyfriend, Cheol-su."

The news brings us that much closer to another season of Squid Game, but we don't yet know when we'll see Season 2's first episode. Netflix declined to offer any additional comment.

There was already reason for Squid Game watchers to be on the edge of their seats. In November, show creator Hwang Dong-hyuk had said "There will indeed be a second season," qualifying that by saying "It's in my head right now." And in January, Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos acknowledged that "the Squid Game universe has just begun."