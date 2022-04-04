'Squid Game' Director: My New Film Will Be 'More Violent'

Netflix/Youngkyu Park

If you thought Squid Game was violent, brace yourself. Hwang Dong-hyuk, the creator of that Netflix hit series, says he's working on a new movie that "will be more violent than Squid Game." And it just might force him to hide from older people, he said.

According to Variety, Hwang already has a 25-page script treatment for Killing Old People Club, inspired by an Umberto Eco novel whose title wasn't given. Eco, who died in 2016, is perhaps best known for his 1980 novel The Name of the Rose, which became a 1986 movie with Sean Connery, as well as a 2019 TV miniseries.

Hwang said Killing Old People Club will surely be "another controversial film" and that its violence level will top that of Squid Game. Hwang joked he might have to hide from older people after it's released, though no release date info was given for the film.

But there was also news for Squid Game fans: Hwang said he will now return home to South Korea to write the much anticipated second season of Squid Game, amid hopes it will stream on Netflix by the end of 2024.

Squid Game was a huge hit for Netflix in the fall of 2021, smashing its way to become the streaming service's biggest hit ever. It focuses on a desperately indebted group of people in South Korea who compete in a deadly tournament of children's games where one player wins big, but the rest are killed when they lose. Think The Hunger Games, only featuring contests such as Red Light, Green Light and marbles.

The colorful show also sparked a Halloween costume trend, with people dressing in green numbered track suits like the contestants, or red hooded uniforms with black fencing masks, like the show's guards.