Spotify Adds New Way to Get Recommendations From Your Friends

Keeping up with your friends' music taste will be easy and automatic with Spotify's new feature, Friends Mix, which the music streamer revealed on Thursday. The feature builds on (and requires that you use) Blends, which generate automated playlists based on the musical tastes of you and your friends (or certain celebrities).

Friends Mixes will "help listeners discover new and familiar tracks based on what's trending among friends," it said.

To unlock your Friends Mix playlist, you need to first make three person-to-person Blend connections, which you can find by searching "blend" on Spotify. After you've created three, you'll find the Friends Mix playlist in your Spotify profile's Made For You hub. The Friends Mix will draw content and inspiration from all of your Blends and update daily.