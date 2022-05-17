'Spiderhead' Trailer: Chris Hemsworth Turns Evil in Netflix Shocker

"The time to worry about crossing lines was a lotta lines ago..." Chris Hemsworth reveals a darker side in the trailer for Netflix chiller Spiderhead.

The dark sci-fi tale sees Hemsworth, usually a heroic figure in films like Marvel's Thor and Netflix hit Extraction, play a visionary tech bro who puts prisoners through a drugs trial to alter their behavior. To the stirring strains of 1970 psychedelic classic Les Fleurs by Minnie Riperton, the trailer sees subjects descend into drug-induced sex and violence. But inmates Miles Teller and Jurnee Smollett fight back...

Spiderhead is released on Netflix June 17. Based on New Yorker short story Escape From Spiderhead by George Saunders, the film is written by Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick, who wrote Deadpool and Zombieland.

Spiderhead is directed by Joseph Kosinski, who helmed sci-fi films Tron: Legacy and Oblivion and finally reveals his Tom Cruise sequel Top Gun: Maverick in theaters this month.